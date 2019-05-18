×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Poor performers in IPL from the Indian World Cup squad of 2019

Rahul
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.63K   //    18 May 2019, 00:09 IST

Kuldeep Yadav has had a very bad IPL
Kuldeep Yadav has had a very bad IPL

The exhilarating season of Indian Premier League 2019 ended with Mumbai Indians winning the title for the record fourth time against Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting thriller contest. The IPL may have ended but a bigger tournament awaits its arrival in June 2019 - ICC Cricket World Cup.

Players who featured in IPL and are in the World Cup squad of their respective teams would be eager to perform better in the tournament. Though T20 performances are not a good criterion to judge a player's skills, it is a good morale booster for them that gives them the confidence of performing even better on a big stage.

There are players that have had a good IPL season, whereas some others will try to improve their performances in the biggest tournament of cricket. For the Indian team itself, there were few mixed performances from the players selected for the World Cup. Few of them had an off-season, whereas the others performed well.

Let us look at the Indian players who didn't perform well in IPL and are in the World Cup squad.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvi is vital for India's success in England
Bhuvi is vital for India's success in England

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been struggling with his bowling since past few months. He is not the same wicket-taking bowler anymore. His form has seen a decline because of some injury concerns in recent times.

In the 15 matches played in IPL this year, Bhuvi has managed to pick just 13 wickets at an average of 35. These numbers are quite surprising for a bowler who has been the purple cap holder twice in two successive seasons of IPL (2016 & 2017). Bhuvi was the main factor for SRH's success in IPL in the past couple of seasons.

Since 2018 the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dipped drastically. Being the Indian bowling spearhead, the team would be hoping to see some good fiery and wicket-taking bowling spells from him.

The English conditions also suit him and with the help of his bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah at the other end, Bhuvi could find back his lost form and help India lift that trophy once again.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Vijay Shankar
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 7 players whose place in the Indian squad is uncertain
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Five areas of concern in the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Indian Squad Review
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: An alternative XI of Indian players who missed the World Cup ticket
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Can Rishabh Pant still make it to the Indian squad?
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: One World Cup debutant from each team who can make an impact
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: How Vijay Shankar managed to sneak into the Indian squad ahead of Ambati Rayudu
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Is it fair to consider the performances of Indian players in IPL 2019 for World Cup selection?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019:- Who could make the cut and miss out from India's squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India's possible middle order combinations
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us