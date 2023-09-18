3 positive takeaways for Sri Lanka from their Asia Cup 2023 campaign

Sri Lanka, who capitulated under pressure against India in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday, won a lot of hearts with their stupendous performances in the group and Super Four stages.

Led by Dasun Shanaka, the co-hosts put up terrific performances in the lead-up to the final and their showing in the latter was only an aberration. It should be treated as an exception and not as a norm.

Sri Lanka managed to put up a fantastic showing in the tournament, and it was only in the final that they ended up coming short.

One of their finest performances came against India in the Super Four stage, where despite losing the game, they ran their northern neighbours extremely close.

Perhaps the finest performance of the Lankans came against Pakistan in the virtual semi-final. They were the better side by far on that day and ended up booking their slot in the final against India in a last-ball thriller.

Despite ending as runner-up, Sri Lanka had many positive takeaways from their Asia Cup campaign. In this listicle, we bring to you three such key pointers.

#1 The rise and rise of Dunith Wellalage

Dunith Wellalage

Young Dunith Wellalage had already been in everyone's eyes but rose highly in their opinion when he spun a web against eventual champions India in a Super Four game.

The 20-year-old already has 19 wickets to his name in his short ODI career so far and ended the Asia Cup 2023 as the second-highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps. Wellalage's ability to both flight and turn the ball and vary its pace makes him extremely difficult to play.

The 5/40 he took against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium will be at the forefront of every cricket nuffy's mind.

Wellalage is a special talent and will go a long way if he continues to work hard with dedication and make smart choices. His batting is quite reliable too, as he showed in glimpses in the final.

#2 The strengthening of the middle-order

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Although they struggled against India in the final and virtually fell apart, Sri Lanka's middle order did decently in the rest of the tournament. This will be a big positive for them going into the ICC ODI World Cup.

Sadeera Samarawickrama was the leading run-getter for the hosts' middle order in the tournament, amassing 215 runs in six innings. He ended up being the third-highest run-getter of the tournament, coming after Shubman Gill and Kusal Mendis.

Charith Asalanka too did well for himself, scoring 179 runs at an average of almost 45. These are the big positives in their batting that Sri Lanka will carry forward to the World Cup.

Mendis has already been in good touch, and he will need the others coming in after him to pick up the mantle along with him.

#3 The addition of pace to Sri Lanka's bowling attack

Matheesha Pathirana (right)

Matheesha Pathirana, who ended the tournament as its leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps to his name, is one of the most fearsome bowlers to be running in with the white cherry at you.

He has raw pace, which is something no batter likes to deal with, especially early on in the innings. After the retirement of Lasith Malinga, there seemed to be a dearth of out-and-out fast bowlers from Sri Lanka, but it appears that with the arrival of Pathirana, this void has been filled.

Pathirana's slingy action almost reminds one of Malinga. Assisted by Pramod Madushan and the ever-reliable Kasun Rajitha, Pathirana can work up a decent threat. Sri Lanka's fast-bowling attack appears to be quite deadly going into the World Cup.