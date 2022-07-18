3 positives for India after series win against England

India defeated England 2-1 in a three-match ODI series, with the decider being contested on Sunday, July 17. Momentum is often strewn around callously in cricket, but it has its own place if used in the right context. In the just-concluded series, Reece Topley was unstoppable for England with the new ball. For India, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, who capped off a superb tour with a match-winning century, emerged as match-winners.

These players built their own momentum and carried the team along with them. Topley blew India's top order in the third ODI before Pant and Pandya came together and added more than 100 runs for the fifth wicket. Eventually, the visitors strolled over the line to seal the series.

Rohit Sharma was on point as captain in a series where his bowlers were absolutely brilliant in all three matches. However, the top order had more questions than answers.

Here, we take a look at three positives for India after their series win:

#3 Evolution of Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has revatilized the side

Ever since he made his comeback, Pandya has shown how badly he was missed. His impact is beyond the wickets and runs he has been consistently producing. A fit and firing Pandya gives India a perfect third seamer and at No. 5, he provides a solid batting option.

At Old Trafford, the all-rounder took his first four-wicket haul and constantly troubled the big-hitters with short-pitched stuff. He then strode in when the Men in Blue were reduced to 72 for 4 and with a calm, assured, and attacking 71 off 55, he bailed his side out. Last week, Hardik scalped only his second T20I four-for in Southampton after he creamed 51 off 33 with the bat.

BCCI

Runs



For his solid all-round performance,



@hardikpandya7 bags the Player of the Series award.

#2 Rishabh Pant - assured, attacking, awesome

Pant has emerged as a match-winner across formats

Before we even speak about Rishabh Pant the batter, we have to praise the way the young man has made significant improvements to his wicket-keeping. In seaming conditions, the Indian bowlers were at the top of their game and Pant was neat and athletic behind the stumps. Hardly any byes were conceded and almost all catches were lapped up.

He once again showed why he is a match-winner if given a consistent position and role with the bat. Before this match, Pant had already scored five Test hundreds but had managed none across ODIs and T20Is. It all changed when he resurrected a faltering innings with a 133-run partnership with Hardik Pandya.

Once Hardik fell, Pant decided to end the game by smashing five successive boundaries off David Willey. It was a century that will be remembered for a very long time - both by Pant and cricket fans.

He ended on an unbeaten 125 off 113 balls and capped off a memorable tour where he started with an excellent ton in the Edgbaston Test.

BCCI



We finish the ODI series -



@RishabhPant17 to take #TeamIndia over the line as he bags the Player of the Match award in the series decider. We finish the ODI series 2-1.

#1 Indian bowling machine

Bowlers continued their irrepressible form

Across all three matches, the Indian bowlers were excellent, never allowing the England powerhouse any momentum. While Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in the first match with six wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal showed his class in the second match as he picked up four wickets.

Bumrah was injured in the final ODI and was replaced by Mohammed Siraj. The young man picked up two quick wickets in his first over when he sent back Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. Pandya picked up the mantle and broke England's back with a four-wicket haul. The bowling attack looks well-rounded and all the bases are covered.

