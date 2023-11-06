3 positives for Team India from their dominant 2023 World Cup win over South Africa

Team India continued their merry run in the 2023 World Cup as they hammered South Africa by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century headlined a stellar day for the hosts, who also saw match-defining contributions from Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma, among others. Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his record-equaling ton.

With the win, the Men in Blue ensured that they will face the fourth-placed team in the semifinals. They will look back on their win against South Africa with a lot of happiness.

Here are three positives for Team India from their dominant 2023 World Cup win over South Africa.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja looked better than he has in a long time with the bat

India's finisher is slowly coming into his own with the bat

Ravindra Jadeja hasn't been at his best with the bat in ODIs for a while now, but he showed signs of reaching his prime once again during the South Africa clash. He made an unbeaten 29, including a monstrous six and some nicely placed fours, to take India to a clearly above-par total.

Jadeja did play an important knock against New Zealand as the Men in Blue secured a four-wicket win, but his batting has been otherwise underwhelming in the World Cup so far. An innings like this would have given both him and the team management faith in his abilities to finish the innings, especially in Hardik Pandya's absence.

#2 India just thrashed the second-best team by 243 runs

India have been a tear in the 2023 World Cup

It takes some reflection to understand just how dominant India's run in the ongoing World Cup has been. Their comprehensive wins over England and Sri Lanka, who are placed close to the bottom of the points table, were not unexpected.

However, the South Africa clash was always billed as a contest that would be tightly competitive. What else would people say about an encounter between the two teams at the very top of the most prestigious competition in world cricket?

Well, it was anything but competitive. India not only won but won by an incredible 243 runs, handing the Proteas their heaviest defeat (by runs) in ODI history. The hosts also bowled the opposition out for their joint second-lowest total ever in the format.

Oh, and India also did that without their vice-captain and arguably most important ODI player.

#1 Rohit Sharma didn't hold back against Marco Jansen despite his dismissal against Sri Lanka

India's skipper put the South African bowlers under serious pressure in the powerplay

After being completely bamboozled by Dilshan Madushanka in India's previous 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma might have been a bit wary to attack Marco Jansen. The tall left-armer has been the most potent powerplay threat in the competition and also had some assistance from the conditions.

Rohit, though, proved why he is a potent powerplay threat himself. To put that into perspective, South Africa as a team couldn't score what India did in the powerplay, which was largely dominated by the opener's terrific strokeplay.

The middle overs proved tough to bat in, and Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer played big roles in India's win, but Rohit arguably secured the contest by the time he was dismissed. And he did it against a deadly Protea bowling attack.

