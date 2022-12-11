3 positives for Team India from the ODI series vs Bangladesh

Team India managed a consolation win against Bangladesh in the third ODI in Chattogram on Saturday, but they squandered the series by virtue of losses in the first two matches.

There were a few concerns for India, who suffered another ODI series loss after being edged out by New Zealand last month. The fact that they played with a strong squad, with only a couple of first-choice players missing, made matters worse. However, the Men in Blue will be optimistic about the future due to a few reasons.

Here are three positives for Team India from the ODI series against Bangladesh.

#3 India can now look past Shikhar Dhawan with a clear conscience

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

This might seem a touch harsh at first glance. Shikhar Dhawan is one of India's best ODI openers of all time and has even led the side in various assignments over the last year and a half.

However, the selectors and team management's insistence on backing Dhawan through thick and thin is holding the side back. The three single-digit scores the southpaw recorded against Bangladesh, coupled with the fact that he has had an unimpressive calendar year in the only format he plays for the country, should finally be enough for those in command to move on from the veteran batter.

Ishan Kishan's blistering double century in the third ODI showed exactly what India are missing, even if the young keeper-batter is not the man for the job. The Men in Blue are not without options, with Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad knocking down the door consistently.

#2 Most of India's bowlers turned in good performances

New Zealand v India T20I Media Opportunity

India's batting let them down at various points during the ODI series against Bangladesh, but the bowlers did reasonably well. Yes, they lost the plot twice in a row against Mehidy Hasan Miraz and death bowling is a definite area of concern, but there were several encouraging signs.

Mohammed Siraj was India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the series as he built on his promising ODI displays in 2022, while Shardul Thakur showed improved control in the middle overs. Umran Malik troubled the Bangladesh batters in the two games he played, while Washington Sundar held up one end and produced breakthroughs regularly.

Others like Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar chipped in with the odd wicket or two, with India faring pretty well in the powerplay and the middle overs. The bowling unit seems to be shaping up to be in some form ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which will be played in similar conditions.

#1 Washington Sundar's promising all-round displays

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Sundar scalped six wickets in just 16 overs in the ODI series against Bangladesh, and that wasn't even the most impressive facet of his game. The young all-rounder made two vital lower-order contributions, showing an improved power-hitting game and great poise at the crease.

India need finger-spinning all-rounders who turn the ball away from the left-hander, and Sundar performed that role to perfection. His improved batting will allow him to play alongside either Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel in any Indian playing XI, and the fact that he guarantees 10 overs will give the skipper great relief.

Player of the Series Mehidy wasn't the only off-spinning all-rounder to show the world what he's capable of. Sundar, despite ending up on the losing side twice, made a mark.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : Should Umran Malik be part of India's first-choice ODI squad? Yes No 0 votes