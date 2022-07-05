3 potential consequences of India's loss in the 5th Test vs England

India squandered the opportunity to pull off a historic Test series win in England as the hosts won the rescheduled encounter in spectacular fashion by seven wickets to pull level at 2-2.

Destructive centuries from Player of the Match Jonny Bairstow and Player of the Series Joe Root helped England retain the Pataudi Trophy. India fell short at the final hurdle once again, short on the heels of a disappointing series loss in South Africa.

Here are three potential consequences of India's loss in the fifth Test against England.

#3 India might finally move Shubman Gill into the middle order

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

After regular openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were ruled out of the fifth Test with COVID-19 and injury respectively, Shubman Gill was granted the opportunity to open the batting. Like in last year's World Test Championship final, the youngster played a few pleasing strokes but couldn't capitalize. He scored only 21 runs in the game as India's opening partnership witnessed a drastic fall in runs from the first four games of the series.

At the moment, Gill doesn't seem to have the technique to be a Test opener for India, and the fifth Test only confirmed that. He has been susceptible to incoming deliveries and has also pushed with hard hands outside the off-stump, and his Test average of 30.47 after 11 games is ample proof of his inadequacy.

However, Gill could flourish in the middle order, where he won't have to counter as much swing and seam. The move has been discussed for a while now but hasn't come to fruition due to frontline openers being unavailable. Now, though, it's clear that India need to look elsewhere for opening options. Gill is a quality player who certainly has a future with the team, presumably in positions like No. 5 and No. 6.

#2 Fast bowlers may not be looked at as captaincy options in the near future

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five

Leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah had the chance to prove why fast bowlers shouldn't be dismissed when considering captaincy candidates. But if anything, the fast bowler's display only enhanced the notion that bowlers of his ilk cannot be capable leaders.

India's usage of their pacers was bizarre at times as Bumrah refused to introduce himself in the key stages of the innings. He also had to field at hotspots like mid-off, where he dropped a sitter, and while it must be said that he made up for his mistake immediately in spectacular fashion, it's clear that it's not sustainable in the long run.

Bumrah could've done several things better as captain. Unfortunately for him, as well as for fast bowlers around the world, it might be a long time before he leads the country.

#1 India might miss out on the 2021-23 WTC final

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Reserve Day

Going into the fifth and final Test, it was apparent that India would need to win it to keep their World Test Championship hopes alive. Having already collapsed in South Africa, last year's finalists needed to claim the Pataudi Trophy by any means possible.

But India came up short and now have only six Tests left in the current 2021-23 cycle. Two of those will be against Bangladesh later this year, while the other four will be against fellow contenders Australia at home. And unless India win all six encounters, they will find it practically impossible to make the WTC final.

Australia and South Africa currently occupy the top two spots in the table, while Pakistan - in fourth - are also in the mix. India can't afford any more slip-ups if they are to record another attempt at claiming the elusive crown.

LIVE POLL Q. Will India make the 2021-23 WTC final? Yes No 22 votes so far