3 Prasidh Krishna spells that show he's a good backup at 2023 World Cup

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's World Cup journey came to a premature end due to an ankle injury, as confirmed by the BCCI. He has been replaced by Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna in the India squad. This is a body blow for Team India considering the balance and depth Hardik offers to the side.

Pandya sustained a left ankle injury while bowling in a match against Bangladesh in Pune last month. Despite undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, it was eventually decided that Prasidh would be added to the squad.

Prasidh Krishna, who has represented India in 17 ODIs, has an impressive track record, having taken 29 wickets at an average of 25.58.

Here we take a look at three Prasidh Krishna spells that show he's a good backup at 2023 World Cup:

#3 3 for 27 vs West Indies, Ahmedabad

Prasidh got the move to bounce

With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah taking a break, Prasidh Krishna emerged as a standout performer in this series against West Indies. He displayed exceptional skills in swinging the ball both ways, consistently troubling batters with pace and bounce.

Additionally, he effectively controlled the run rate in the early stages of the game, building substantial pressure on the opposition batters before eventually claiming their wickets. Notably, in the second ODI, he picked up three wickets for 27 runs and showed his promise.

#2 4 for 54 vs England, Pune

Prasidh made a smashing ODI debut

In Pune, it was a day of newcomers as Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya etched their names in the history books, leading India to a commanding 66-run victory in the opening ODI of the series against England. This resounding win marked a shift in India's recent trend of losing series openers, granting them a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Prasidh made history by breaking the Indian record for the most wickets taken by a bowler on their ODI debut. The Karnataka fast bowler concluded with remarkable figures of 4/54 in his allotted quota of overs. He was the difference in the middle overs and showed a lot of promise with his hit-the-deck bowling style.

#1 4 for 12 vs West Indies, Ahmedabad

Prasidh got lovely bounce and seam movement

India's aggressive fast bowling attack, led by Prasidh Krishna, outperformed West Indies as the home team successfully defended a total of 237 to secure victory in the ODI series, with one match remaining.

Prasidh spearheaded India's charge, delivering an outstanding performance with figures of 4 for 12 in nine overs, reaffirming the wisdom of his selection over Deepak Chahar once more.

Prasidh's imposing stature enabled him to generate sharp bounce when bowling at speeds in the high 140s. He can be one of the key factors for India in the middle overs.