3 problems Australia might face if Nathan Lyon's injury turns serious

After starting off the Ashes 2023 with a thrilling win in the first Test at Edgbaston, Australia are in the ascendancy in the second Test at Lord's. At the end of day two, the hosts are 278/4, trailing by 138 runs.

Steve Smith led the charge for Australia with his 32nd Test century, propelling Australia to a total of 416 in the first innings. The visitors employed the short ball tactics late on the second day to contain the hosts with all front-line bowlers except Pat Cummins in the wickets.

ICC @ICC



#WTC25 | #ENGvAUS : bit.ly/ENG-v-AUS-2ndA… Test in the balance after England deliver with the bat Test in the balance after England deliver with the bat 🌟#WTC25 | #ENGvAUS 📝: bit.ly/ENG-v-AUS-2ndA… https://t.co/FA7Voy1Y5k

However, Australia were dealt a significant blow in the last session with Nathan Lyon tweaking his calf while fielding. It was an innocuous injury for the veteran off-spinner, who immediately pulled up limping and had to be helped back to the dressing room. Lyon did not return to the field and Cricket Australia have since then confirmed that further assessments will take place before day three.

Needless to say, his absence will be felt on the field. While the team waits for the results of the assessment, we take a look at three problems Australia might face in the Ashes 2023 if the veteran's injury is serious.

#1 He is their frontline spinner

ICC @ICC consecutive Tests!



Nathan Lyon is in elite company



More bit.ly/3XrfEXC consecutive Tests!Nathan Lyon is in elite companyMore 💯 consecutive Tests!Nathan Lyon is in elite company ✨More ➡️ bit.ly/3XrfEXC https://t.co/j5lFP2pysU

The 35-year-old has been a consistent feature of the Australian side, becoming the first specialist bowler to play 100 Test matches in a row. He is an everpresent in the side and is closing in on 500 wickets, and is usually the one that adds balance to the team.

He is also one of the most experienced members of the side. His presence in the team will be sorely missed on and off the field. Australia do have the option of drafting Todd Murphy into the side if required, but he is a fairly inexperienced customer.

#2 Lyon offers them control

ICC @ICC



More bit.ly/43iE8Up



#Ashes Nathan Lyon has possibly decoded the reason behind his baldnessMore Nathan Lyon has possibly decoded the reason behind his baldness 😉More 👉 bit.ly/43iE8Up#Ashes https://t.co/uDkQW3fXoZ

With his abundance of experience, the off-spinner is an integral feature of this side. Not only is he their lone spinner on most occasions, but he is also the perfect foil for their pace unit which consists of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

Even in the second Test, with Starc and Hazlewood lacking discipline and proving to be a touch on the expensive side, it was the off-spinner who made sure England don't run away with the game. He had the lowest economy rate in the innings before getting injured, conceding runs at 3.30 runs per over.

#3 He is the penetrative force in the side

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#Ashes | #UnplayablePodcast | @Qantas On the verge of 500 Test wickets, Nathan Lyon's got plenty more wickets left in him says Travis Head. On the verge of 500 Test wickets, Nathan Lyon's got plenty more wickets left in him says Travis Head.#Ashes | #UnplayablePodcast | @Qantas https://t.co/V8xo3kb2Ge

As mentioned earlier, Lyon is closing in on 500 wickets in his Test career. The off-spinner is a legend in his own right and is usually the penetrative force in this Australian side, making things happen at crucial stages.

He also has favorable match-ups against the England batters. He got the better of Harry Brook on both occasions in the Edgbaston Test, to begin with. He has dismissed Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow on eight occasions each, while also getting the better of Ben Stokes on nine occasions. With a few other left-handers in the England side as well, Lyon's absence could be a huge miss.

Poll : 0 votes