England vs India 2018: 3 things team India needs to address before the 3rd Test

Sachin Arora 26 // 15 Aug 2018, 03:24 IST

In the England-India Test series, the Indian team is already 2-0 down in a contest of five matches. Apart from very few positives, a lot of things went against them in these two games. But here are three major issues in front of them prior to the third test in Nottingham that need to be addressed for the visitors to register their first win of the series.

#1 New ball woes for batsmen

Continuous failure of Indian openers

The discussions about the importance of scoring runs against the new ball in the seaming conditions in overseas countries is not a new thing. It's not something that has been triggered in this series only but was seen earlier also during India's tour of South Africa.

The opening batsmen are failing continuously and they seem to be absolutely clueless against the new moving ball. One of India's most reliable opener overseas Murali Vijay has only managed to score 219 runs in the last 10 innings (six in SA and four here in England). Not only him but the other two tested openers, Rahul and Dhawan have also failed to go past the 50-run mark during this time interval.

As a result of that, the batsmen at number three, four and five have to face the new ball very early than they are supposed to. And apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman has been able to adjust against these conditions so far.

