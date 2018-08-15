Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 3 things team India needs to address before the 3rd Test

Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
26   //    15 Aug 2018, 03:24 IST

In the England-India Test series, the Indian team is already 2-0 down in a contest of five matches. Apart from very few positives, a lot of things went against them in these two games. But here are three major issues in front of them prior to the third test in Nottingham that need to be addressed for the visitors to register their first win of the series.

#1 New ball woes for batsmen

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
Continuous failure of Indian openers

The discussions about the importance of scoring runs against the new ball in the seaming conditions in overseas countries is not a new thing. It's not something that has been triggered in this series only but was seen earlier also during India's tour of South Africa.

The opening batsmen are failing continuously and they seem to be absolutely clueless against the new moving ball. One of India's most reliable opener overseas Murali Vijay has only managed to score 219 runs in the last 10 innings (six in SA and four here in England). Not only him but the other two tested openers, Rahul and Dhawan have also failed to go past the 50-run mark during this time interval.

As a result of that, the batsmen at number three, four and five have to face the new ball very early than they are supposed to. And apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman has been able to adjust against these conditions so far.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Murali Vijay Virat Kohli Test cricket Leisure Reading
Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
India vs England : Three things that need to change for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Four things India should fix...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
3 ways how India can turn things around in the 3rd Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Changes India should consider for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Team India needs to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Team India's probable XI for the...
RELATED STORY
3 Changes India needs to make in its Playing XIs for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us