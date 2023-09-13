3 qualities that are similar between Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic

It's been a wonderful few days for two of the finest athletes the world has seen across sport, with Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic enjoying yet another wonderful moment in the sun.

Kohli slammed his 77th international century in the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan in Colombo. Djokovic, meanwhile, became the first man to claim a 24th singles Grand Slam title, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open.

Wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik, who happens to be Kohli's teammate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), drew a comparsion between the superstar batter and Djokovic.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he opined that Kohli becoming the fastest to breach the 13,000-run barrier in ODIs ahead of a number of renowned names was akin to how Djokovic established his own greatness despite the presence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The two superstars have an interesting connect as well. Kohli joined the UAE Royals, the team Djokovic was part of, as its co-owner for the second edition of the International Premier Tennis League in 2015. It's a different story, however, that the Serbian withdrew from the tournament owing to fatigue.

The tenacity of the two players to keep pushing their limits in their respective areas of expertise sets them apart as role models for any young sportsperson looking to carve out a successful path of their own.

As they continue to enhance their legacy, let's look at three common qualities between Kohli and Djokovic on the back of Karthik's comparison of the two:

#1 Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic are made for the clutch moments

There are numerous instances to back this claim, with the respective records of Kohli and Djokovic only reiterating it further.

A few particular cases stand out with both players. Kohli's fruitful tours of South Africa, England and Australia in 2018 - a period popularly dubbed the 'pace pandemic', with fast bowlers dominating that era in Test cricket - established him as one of the all-time greats of the game for good.

This is to go with the multiple times he has single-handedly carried India's batting burden on his shoulders in T20 World Cups, walking away with the Player of the Tournament award in 2014 and 2016.

Someone with 24 Grand Slams to his name ought to be meant for the big stage, and Djokovic truly embodies that. While his epic sagas against Nadal and Federer are well-documented, the manner in which he bounced back from two sets down to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of Roland Garros in 2021 was as clutch as they come.

Kohli and Djokovic might have made a name for themselves in different sports, but they're certainly cut from the same cloth.

#2 Stamina and fitness

Longevity is one of the major factors that define greatness. Kohli is into his 16th year as an international cricketer, and less than two months shy of turning 35, he continues to go strong.

Beyond an iota of doubt, Kohli remains the ultimate standard as far as fitness is concerned among modern-day cricketers. Especially on the back of the sheer volume of games he has played across formats in the midst of hectic scheduling and travel.

Djokovic, 36, turned pro in the year 2003 while making his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open in 2005. It's been a 19-year journey across Grand Slams and one that's nowhere close to slowing down, with his court coverage and ability to tire his opponents out second to none despite the emergence of a number of younger legs on the ATP circuit.

Both these players put their body under tremendous workload, and they continue to ace (pun intended) whatever challenge is thrown ahead of them time and again.

#3 Self-belief when the going gets tough

Very rarely does one come across the sight of Kohli or Djokovic dropping intensity or energy levels. As mentioned earlier, they are made for the big stage, and it's important to highlight the most critical quality behind the same - their self-belief.

When India required 28 runs off eight deliveries against Pakistan in front of a ballistic 90,000-plus crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last year, few would have imagined what was to follow. A red-hot Haris Rauf was left stunned as a back-of-a-length delivery was lofted straight back over his head, with Kohli pulling off one of the sport's most incredible heists.

A lot has been said about that shot, which dominates Instagram reels to this date. But it was the sheer genius and belief that the man had within himself that ensured he pulled off the result he was after.

It's no different with Djokovic, mind you. The semifinal of the US Open in 2011 saw him save two match points against Federer in the deciding set before winning the contest altogether. He would repeat the feat against the same rival in the final of Wimbledon in 2019 before taking the final set 13-12 in a tiebreak.

Mentality monsters of the highest order - that's what Kohli and Djokovic have been. It's this temperament that has seen them enjoy illustrious careers. And they continue to keep at it, with many more feathers out there to be added to their cap of achievements.

