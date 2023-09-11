3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer's latest injury scare is a massive worry for India ahead of the 2023 World Cup

Having played just two matches since making a comeback from surgery, a back spasm ruled Shreyas Iyer out of India's Super Four clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023.

The match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which has been pushed into a reserve day due to persistent rain, saw India ring in two changes from their win over Nepal. Jasprit Bumrah was back as Mohammed Shami made way for him while KL Rahul replaced the injured Shreyas in what appears to be a last-minute change.

It's a significant blow to the Men in Blue even as the extent of the injury is not known at this point. It's worth noting that his back has flared up quite often and it forced him to skip the IPL this year where he was supposed to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Expand Tweet

Having gone under the knife and been through subsequent rehabilitation, Shreyas made significant progress to pass fit for the Asia Cup. He scored 14 runs in his comeback match against Pakistan last weekend before dropping a straightforward catch against Nepal where he didn't get a chance to bat.

As a result of this latest injury scare, let's look at three reasons why it's a massive cause for concern for Team India with the 2023 World Cup commencing next month:

#1 Shortens his preparation time even further

How much batting time can Shreyas get under his belt leading into the World Cup? (File image; Getty).

Shreyas has missed out on a lot of cricket this year with the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad being his last competitive appearance prior to the Asia Cup. It made this tournament all the more critical to ensure he was back on track and in the best possible rhythm ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

With India now expected to tread with caution owing to his latest injury scare, it could certainly reduce his preparation time. He didn't get an opportunity to bat against Nepal and with India's next Super Four clash against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, it's hard to see how he can recover in time for that.

Even if he does, the murky weather forecast in Colombo doesn't promise much batting time for him in the middle.

Three ODIs against Australia and a couple of warmup matches against England and The Netherlands are all India have post the Asia Cup and unless Shreyas hits his straps quickly upon returning from injury, it will leave the Men in Blue in a bit of a pickle with regards to his match-fitness for the marquee event.

#2 India's No. 4 conundrum could resurface again

Expand Tweet

Here we go again - that same issue that has plagued India for a long time now in ODIs.

Shreyas' return was supposed to resolve it for good given how good he has been in that position - he averages 45.50 at a strike rate of 95.01 in the format after 21 innings. But his latest injury might just throw a spanner into the works of the team ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Rahul has all the skill to bat at that number but is a different beast altogether at the No. 5 slot and when he walks out with the foundation laid in front of him. The best scenario for him to occupy the No. 4 slot would be when the top three get off to a good start as opposed to an early wobble that would see him have to pull off the rescue act.

Ishan Kishan turned in a stellar knock of 82 against Pakistan earlier in this Asia Cup but time will tell if he can replicate the same brilliance in the middle order with the required level of consistency. Suryakumar Yadav, India's backup middle-order batter for the World Cup, hasn't been the same force in ODIs as he has been in T20s.

In an ideal scenario, Shreyas staying fit and firing throughout the 2023 World Cup is the best bet India have as far as that No. 4 spot is concerned. If his latest back spasm hampers his participation though, it could be a case of the same old story again.

#3 His temperament under pressure is what India needs for the World Cup

Expand Tweet

At this point, Shreyas is very much a part of India's 2023 World Cup contingent. For all we know, he could return to take further part in whatever remains of the Asia Cup as well.

But there's one aspect where he stands out and has often stood tall to deliver for the team on a regular basis - his ability to absorb pressure in the toughest of scenarios.

India's drought at ICC events has often boiled down to the lack of this in crunch moments and knockout matches. If there is a player who certainly offers hope in such crunch moments owing to his incredible temperament, it is Shreyas.

Mind you, it's not as though his colleagues can't soak up the pressure when required but the confidence that the Mumbaikar brings - illustrated in the manner in which he took the attack to the Pakistani bowling unit last weekend - stands out.

India certainly wear a stronger look in his presence and his untimely injury is something they'd desperately hope is not a major one that keeps him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Do India have enough arsenal to manage sudden injury scares like that of Shreyas Iyer? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: India's unselected playing XI for World Cup 2023 ft. Shikhar Dhawan & Yuzvendra Chahal

Poll : Who should bat at number 4 for India in Shreyas Iyer's absence? KL Rahul Ishan Kishan 0 votes