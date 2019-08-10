3 qualities that make Virat Kohli such a special batsman

Virat Kohli

Every era produces its own set of world-class batsmen. The current generation is no different; Steve Smith, Babar Azam and Kane Williamson lead the charge and are excellent batsmen in their own right.

But Virat Kohli is arguably better than all of them.

Kohli is cricket’s latest superstar. He pulverizes bowling attacks, scores centuries at will and breaks records at lightning speed. Some of the numerous records to his name are: best ODI average ever (minimum 50 innings), second most centuries (41), fastest to 8000, 9000 and 10,000 runs, and the most 50-plus scores in T20I cricket (21).

And he does it all with an assurance that borders on the unreal. His century against Australia at Adelaide earlier this year was a classic example of his batting superiority, the highlights of which can be seen below:

It is easy to see why the 30-year-old is so highly rated. Here, we take a closer look at Kohli’s game, and identify three things that make him such a brilliant batsman.

#3 The incredibly high goals Kohli sets for himself

Kohli displaying his passion for the game

It has been quite obvious from the start that Kohli would not be content with being another average player. He wanted to be the best batsman in the world, and had a burning desire to achieve this lofty goal.

He realized it would not be an easy task and, indeed, it wasn’t. Kohli, especially in the early part of his career, was vulnerable to balls outside off-stump and was dismissed several times in search of expansive drives.

But the batsman went back to the drawing board and corrected his technical deficiencies.

With his new-and-improved game, Kohli now dominates bowling attacks everywhere. He peels off hundreds with regularity and shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, his career trajectory seems to constantly go up, and he improves by the day.

Kohli is now regarded as one of the greatest batsman ever. But he will not be satisfied until the title of 'greatest ever' is taken completely out of the grasp of the others

