3 questions for India to address in T20 World Cup warmup vs Bangladesh

Team India will begin their campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup on June 1, 2024, with a warmup match against Bangladesh in New York. The game against Bangladesh is the only warmup match for Rohit Sharma and company heading into the mega event.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Team India last played a T20I game in January 2024. The warmup match provides a perfect opportunity for the team to get acclimatized to the conditions in the USA, where they will be playing all four group matches.

There are certain questions that Team India will have to address in the warmup match. Here is a look at the said questions:

#1 Arshdeep Singh or Mohammad Siraj - Who will partner Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball in the T20 World Cup 2024

Jasprit Bumrah is a sure starter in the playing 11 for Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024. With Hardik Pandya set to play the crucial role of the third pacer, the biggest question for the management is to decide between Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh for the second pace option.

Mohammed Siraj will compete with Arshdeep Singh for the pacer's spot in the Indian playing X1

Singh, had a successful IPL 2024 campaign, picking up 19 wickets from 14 matches. However, his economy rate of 10.03 in the IPL was a bit of a concern.

Siraj on the other hand, picked up 15 wickets from 14 matches at a slightly better economy rate of 9.18.

While Siraj is more of a threat with the new ball in the powerplay overs, Singh is a death-over specialist. While both Siraj and Singh have been exceptional in T20Is in the past, the team management will have one last look at both pacers in the warmup match.

#2 Will Shivam Dube play the role of a finisher?

Shivam Dube had an exceptional IPL 2024

Shivam Dube is a welcome inclusion in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. In five years, he has played just 21 T20Is and has an ordinary record.

Dube has been included in the squad on the back of strong domestic performances and a breakthrough IPL season. With the Indian top order jam-packed with a wealth of experience in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, Dube's role in the playing XI will be of a finisher.

Rinku Singh was the designated finisher for Team India in the past year or so. However, his exclusion from the squad (he is a part of the travel reserves) has opened the doors for Dube to play the role of a finisher.

Dube can strike the ball hard and clear the biggest of the boundaries with ease. The southpaw has an excellent track record against spinners and can be the surprise package in this World Cup.

For the records, Dube has a strike rate of 145.26 in T20Is and 146.68 in T20Is. He could be given the responsibility of batting in the death overs in the warmup match to gauge whether he can be given the responsibility in the main tournament. Dube is a handy medium pacer and can be an additional bowling option for Rohit Sharma.

#3 The spin combination - Will Kulcha play together or will Axar Patel get a look in?

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have a good track record bowling together

Team India have four spin bowling options in their squad. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal feature in the 15-member squad.

Wrist spinners have tasted success in the shortest format in the past. The team management will have the option of playing both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together in the playing XI. The said move will provide an attacking option in the middle overs.

Jadeja and Patel both provide batting options at number seven or eight. Further, if the management decides to play Dube in the playing XI, it could mean that both Jadeja and Axar could miss out if both wrist spinners are included.

All in all, the warm-up match will provide a perfect opportunity for Team India to field all their four spinners and thereafter witness their performances in the USA, the conditions alien to the India spinners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback