India vs Australia 2019: 3 questions India are struggling to find answers to

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 5

The last international assignment of India before World Cup 2019 is over. Treated as the final dress rehearsal before the iconic event, India expected to tighten their loose screws in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia.

With almost all the slots filled up for the World Cup squad, it was expected that India would give more game time to the reserve players to help fine-tune their game. Also, this was the last chance for some players to eliminate the rust from their performances.

However, things did not go as everyone expected. India fielded their best possible XI in the first three ODIs, which meant less game time for those who were warming the bench and auditioning for the few slots in the World Cup squad which were still up for grabs. The eventual 3-2 defeat also exposed some areas where India really need to work upon if they want to put up a strong challenge in the World Cup.

Here are three questions which India will have to ponder after the recently concluded series, before going to England for the World Cup:

#1 Is Rishabh Pant good enough to be the backup for MS Dhoni?

Rishabh Pant

The left handed wicketkeeper-batsman has already established himself in Test cricket in a very short period of time. Widely considered the successor to MS Dhoni, Pant is yet to prove himself in limited overs cricket.

The selectors dropped veteran Dinesh Karthik to give Pant a good run in the 50-over format before taking the final call. However, he was given only two matches.

Looking at his scores of 35 and 16, accompanied by his shoddy glove-work in the 4th ODI against Australia, it has become difficult to justify his selection as a backup for MS Dhoni. His impatient attitude while batting and scratchy work behind the stumps have raised questions over his spot in the World Cup squad.