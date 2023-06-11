3 Ravindra Jadeja Test records that might never be broken

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most successful all-rounders in Indian cricket history. He has achieved enormous success across all three formats of international cricket.

While Jadeja could not impress much in his early days as an international cricketer, the Indian team management backed him, and their support paid off as he is now among the world's best all-rounders.

Shedding some light on Ravindra Jadeja's numbers in Test cricket, the all-rounder has represented the nation in 65 Test matches. He has scored 2,706 runs, registering 18 half-centuries and three centuries. His batting average in Test cricket has been 36.08 so far.

With the ball, Jadeja has picked up 268 wickets. He has bowled more than 15,000 deliveries and 658 maiden overs in his Test career. Notably, the left-arm spinner has bagged 12 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls in his career thus far.

Cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja do not come around so frequently. It is rare to see a player score runs in the middle order, chip in cameos when needed, bowl overs quickly, take crucial wickets and execute unbelievable catches and run-outs on the field.

Jadeja has created many records in his Test career so far. In this listicle now, we will look at the three records of the Indian all-rounder which may never be broken.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja has the highest Test wickets by an Indian left-arm spinner

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia, Jadeja set a new record for the highest number of wickets taken by a left-arm spinner for India in Test cricket. He went past Bishan Singh Bedi on the all-time list.

Jadeja now has 268 wickets to his name in Test cricket, which is one more than Bedi's tally of 266 wickets. It seems unlikely that any other Indian left-arm spinner would be able to overtake Jadeja soon.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja has the most Test wickets by an Indian left-arm spinner in a calendar year

Jadeja also owns the prestigious record for taking the highest Test wickets in a single year among all left-arm spinners to have represented India. Back in 2017, the left-arm spinner accounted for 54 wickets in 10 Test matches. He troubled multiple teams with his left-arm spin bowling.

Very few bowlers have managed to touch the 50-wicket mark in a single calendar year. Thus, it seems improbable that another left-arm spinner would break this record held by Jadeja.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja has the highest score by an Indian batting at number 7

Batting at no.7 ll or below is quite challenging in Test cricket because, on a majority of the occasions, the batter at that position has to play along with the tail-enders. He not only has to score runs but also ensure that the opposite batter does not face too many deliveries.

Jadeja scored 175 runs in a Test against Sri Lanka last year while batting at number seven. He broke Kapil Dev's record for the highest Test score by an Indian while batting at number seven. Dev had scored 163 against Sri Lanka in 1986.

Poll : 0 votes