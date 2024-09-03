3 reasons why 2024 Test series win over Pakistan is Bangladesh's best in history

Bangladesh have completed a historic 2-0 whitewash against Pakistan away from home after winning the second Test by six wickets in Rawalpindi. It marks yet another dark day in Pakistan cricket, but the stark opposite is the case for Bangladesh, following a massive statement that will be remembered for ages to come.

The visitors scaled down the remaining 143 runs on the final day of the contest avoiding any potential hiccups. Furthermore, rain also stayed away, allowing Najmul Hossain Shanto and co. to go about their business without any interruptions.

The series win for Bangladesh is significant for many reasons. The only top team against whom Bangladesh have registered consecutive Test wins is the West Indies. Bangladesh managed to do it on two separate occasions, but when it comes to heavyweights, they have been largely knuckled under since forever.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why the 2024 Test series win over Pakistan is Bangladesh's best in history.

#1 Made an opposition like Pakistan look tame on home soil

Beating Pakistan in Pakistan no longer seems that big an achievement considering how Australia and England have done it with ease in recent times. However, from Bangladesh's viewpoint, it comes across as something incredible. From having not won a single red-ball contest against the Men in Green ever to winning twice in a row, that too by ten wickets and eight wickets, respectively, is an accomplishment worth celebrating.

The manner with which Bangladesh responded after early setbacks were also nothing short of inspiring. Not many backed the visitors to take the lead after conceding 448 in the first innings. But, not only did they make the Pakistani bowlers toil on their own turf by making them bowl 167.3 overs, they also took a sizeable lead in the process.

The bowlers then took on the baton to make it a contest out of nowhere. A sureshot draw turned into a chance to script history for Bangladesh and they capitalized on it.

A similar story unfurled in the second Test. Pakistan were well on top after leaving Bangladesh reeling at 26/6. But a defiant comeback by Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan kept Bangladesh in the contest. The bowlers stepped up again in the second innings to make Pakistan dizzy on their own ride and set up the game for the batters to finish off.

#2 Likely and unlikely names all stepped up when needed

Experienced players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das played their parts with the bat in the series with tenacious knocks. So did Mehidy Hasan, proving his worth as one of the best spin bowling all-rounders in subcontinent conditions.

However, what stands out is the contributions of the relatively inexperienced names. 21-year-old Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud, generally surplus in subcontinent conditions picked up a combined nine wickets in the second innings of the second Test.

Shadman Islam has had a start-stop career since making his debut in 2018. The opening batter missed out on a well-deserved ton in the first innings of the first Test, but his contribution was integral in setting up the platform for Mushfiqur Rahim to continue. He, along with the rest of the top order, had to face the Pakistan attack with the new ball, and an early collapse could have seen a whole different scenario unfold.

#3 Comes at a time of crisis on and off the field

Bangladesh came into the Test on the back of some serious turmoil on their home soil. The political unrest had crept its way into cricket as well, with massive changes being carried out within the board, including a change of president.

Even in the cricketing sense of things, Bangladesh only had a solitary win in the ongoing WTC series prior to the Pakistan tour. They did not have much to show for against the heavyweights for a long time, and the red-ball side needed a massive spark to ignite Najmul Hossain Shanto's reign.

