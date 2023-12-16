In what came as a surprise, the BCCI selection committee included Bengal pacer Akash Deep as a replacement for Deepak Chahar for the ODI series against South Africa.

India, led by KL Rahul, will be without the services of pace bowling all-rounder bowler Chahar in the ODI series against South Africa after he withdrew from the squad after he expressed his unavailability to travel to South Africa because of a family emergency.

"Deepak Chahar has informed the BCCI that he will not be available for the upcoming ODI series due to a family medical emergency. The Men's Selection Committee has named (pacer) Akash Deep as his replacement," a statement from the BCCI read.

The 27-year-old pacer has been rightly rewarded for his grind in domestic cricket and will look to justify his selection on quick and bouncy South African wickets. We look at why Aakash Deep's selection may be a blessing in disguise for the Indian ODI side in South Africa.

3 reasons why Aakash Deep in South Africa might prove to be the right choice

#3 Like-for-like replacement

With the Indian team searching for batting depth in their line-up, bowling all-rounders like Chahar and Shardul Thakur at 8/9 become important.

However, on the one hand, Deepak Chahar's constant injury and Shardul's inconsistency with the ball open the door for players like Akash Deep, who, when needed, can hang out there (he has been quite handy with the bat in the domestic circuit), taking some meaty blows here and there.

With India starting afresh for the next World Cup (to be held in South Africa in 2027), it seems like a feasible idea to give opportunities to players for a specific role and prepare them by giving them enough chances.

#2 South Africa might suit Akash Deep more than Chahar

Chahar, whose strength is to swing the new Kookaburra cherry upfront, tends to bowl in the lower 130s, and once the ball stops swinging, his effectivity reduces drastically moving forward. His economy of 5.32 in powerplay jumps to 8.04 in middle overs despite extra field protection. Chahar relies heavily on movement through the air rather than the pitch.

Meanwhile, Akash, who also has the ability to swing both ways, is a bowler who hits the deck hard in the absence of swing and looks to purchase any help from the surface bowling hard lengths in the upper 130s speed.

#1 No past baggage and workload management

Akash Deep, who will be looking at this series to show the world what skills he has in his bag to cement a place in the ODI squad, carries no past baggage from the World Cup final loss.

His inclusion also helps in the rotation of pacers, managing their workload efficiently.