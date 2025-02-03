3 reasons why Abhishek Sharma could end as India's greatest T20I opener ever 

Team India batting sensation Abhishek Sharma's rapid rise in the international arena continued with a breathtaking century in the fifth and final T20I against England in Mumbai on February 2. The 24-year-old smashed a formidable English bowling attack for 135 off 54 deliveries, including 13 maximums and seven boundaries.

Abhishek reached his century off a mere 37 deliveries, making him the second-fastest to the milestone among Indian batters in T20Is, behind only Rohit Sharma (35 balls). His 135 was also the highest T20I score by an Indian batter, beating the previous best of 126* by Shubman Gill.

The swashbuckling knock was hailed by several fans and former players as arguably the best in the shortest format. With a stellar start to his T20I career, Abhishek is projected to become one of India's all-time greatest batters in the format. How high is his ceiling and for how long can he maintain the same? Only time will tell.

However, it would not be foolish to ponder Abhishek Sharma possibly becoming India's greatest T20I opener, and here are three reasons why.

#1 Ability to score big at an excellent strike rate once set

Rohit Sharma's T20I centuries record could be in jeopardy, thanks to the Abhishek Sharma wave [Credit: Getty]

As important as consistency generally is, its value isn't as high as match-winning knocks in T20s. This plays right into Abhishek Sharma's hands as the left-hander has already scored two T20I centuries in just 17 outings.

For context, only six Indian batters have ever scored multiple T20I tons and Abhishek is already a part of that esteemed list. Yet, in his case, the big scores add value not only by the number of runs but also by the pace at which they are scored.

The southpaw's maiden T20I century came off 46 deliveries and his latest three-figure score was reached off a mere 37 balls. Even Abhishek's two other 50+ scores were a 34-ball 79 and a 35-ball 50, meaning all four 50+ scores he has produced have come at a strike rate of over 200.

While this brand lends itself to a few low scores in between, a half-century every four T20I innings and a century every eight innings is incredible, considering the 200+ strike rate when they are traditionally produced.

Abhishek already has more T20I centuries than several great Indian openers like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Shikhar Dhawan. And their greatest T20I opener Rohit Sharma has a world record five centuries in 159 matches.

It would be impossible for anyone to bet against Abhishek crossing that mark if he plays nearly as many T20I games as Rohit. The ability to make big scores with an incredibly high strike rate means the left-hander could become India's greatest match-winner among openers.

#2 Skill level to access all parts of the ground against any bowling style

Abhishek Sharma has the skill of consistently hitting any bowler to any part of the ground [Credit: Getty]

India has undeniably produced several batters, especially openers, with remarkable skill levels when it comes to stroke play. Yet, Abhishek Sharma's ability to strike at a rapid rate against any and every bowling style when on song has stood out.

That aside, the 24-year-old can also smash sixes and fours alike on the off and on-side - a rare quality even among the best of batters. Abhishek boasts a strike rate of over 186 in his T20I career against medium pacers and quickmen.

The number shoots up to an extraordinary 255.90 against leg-spinners and a dominant 155.80 even against off-spinners - a perceived kryptonite for left-handers. Needless to say, Abhishek has feasted on left-arm spinners with a T20I strike rate of 253.30 against them.

A look at his career wagon-wheel in T20Is or even a big innings of his will highlight his ability to sixes anywhere from deep fine leg to third man at will. This makes it impossible for an opposition captain to contain Abhishek with a specific field or type of bowler once he is in full flow.

#3 Abhishek's upstart and India's revamped T20I style

Gambhir has been particular about India striving for aggression over consistency in batting [Credit: Getty]

It is no secret that Abhishek Sharma is a naturally attacking batter from ball one, starting almost always in fifth gear. After being behind the eight-ball for years by prioritizing templated batting and consistency over match-winning impact, the Men in Blue have finally come to grips with their batting style in T20Is.

Winners of 28 out of their last 31 T20Is by predominantly playing an all-out attacking style of batting from ball one, India are likely to continue the same for most of Abhishek's career. If the recent flurry of centuries from himself, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson are any evidence, the trend of big scores by the Indian top order should continue in the future.

Abhishek is only 24 and has a massive upstart compared to several Indian openers of the past or even some of his contemporaries. This, along with his batting style being in line with the team's mantra now and possibly for the next few years, should work in his favor.

An overall T20I average of over 33 at a strike rate of almost 200 in only 17 T20Is screams one thing - Another decade at this rate and almost all the key T20I records for an Indian opener should belong to Abhishek Sharma.

