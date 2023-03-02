3 reasons why Anrich Nortje is best all-format fast bowler in the world at present

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was the star performer for the team, claiming 5-36 in West Indies’ first innings in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. After Alzarri Joseph’s five-fer restricted the Proteas to 342 despite Aiden Markram’s 115, Nortje ensured that South Africa gained a significant first-innings lead of 130.

The 29-year-old South African fast bowler dismissed Jermaine Blackwood (37), Joshua Da Silva (4), Jason Holder (0), Alzarri Joseph (4) and Kyle Mayers (18) to complete an impressive five-wicket haul in 16 overs, bowling five maiden overs. Nortje was well supported by Kagiso Rabada (2-44) and Gerald Coetzee (2-45) as the West Indies were restricted to 212.

The Windies hit back well, claiming eight South African wickets for 80. However, Nortje’s five-wicket haul has kept the hosts alive in the contest. In the wake of his brilliant bowling performance, we look at three reasons why Nortje can be termed the best all-format fast bowler in the world currently:

#1 Nortje has deadly combination of pace and accuracy

South Africa players celebrates a wicket. (Pic: Getty Images)

Many tearaway fast bowlers have played the game over the years. However, with quite a few of them, it has been a case of give and take. The bowlers have been super quick and have also got plenty of wickets, but there have also been times when they have proved to be extremely erratic and exasperating.

In that sense, Nortje is a rare breed. He's extremely quick, but, impressively, he's highly accurate too. For a genuinely quick fast bowler, he has a very good economy rate in all three formats of the game - 3.71 in Tests, 5.83 in ODIs and 7.11 in T20Is.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA | INNINGS CHANGE



A fourth career 5-wicket haul from Anrich Nortje led the bowling attack to fight back after Tea to dismiss the West Indies for 212 and take a 130-run lead into the second innings



Both his traits were on display during the first innings against West Indies in Centurion. He was at the batters most of the time and forced them into playing false strokes. Nortje’s express pace made it doubly difficult for the Windies batters to keep him away.

#2 His record across formats speaks for itself

Anrich Nortje bowls during the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

While plain stats don’t tell the entire story of a sportsperson’s career, it does give a fair indication of the athlete’s performance. Speaking of Nortje, he has produced very good numbers for South Africa in all three formats of the game since his international debut.

The 29-year-old played his first game for South Africa in 2019 and has swiftly gone on to establish himself as a key member of the Proteas outfit across formats. He's currently playing his 19th Test and has claimed 69 wickets at an average of 26.40, with four five-wicket hauls. While three of his five-fors have come at home, Nortje also claimed a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Looking at his limited-overs numbers, he has claimed 34 wickets in 19 ODIs at an average of 25.70 and an economy rate of 5.83. In T20Is, the right-arm pacer has picked up 35 wickets in 29 games at an average of 19.68 and economy rate of 7.11. Few players from the modern generation boast such impressive figures across the three formats.

#3 He's a fast bowler with a sharp brain

Anrich Nortje has been one of South Africa’s standout performers lately. (Pic: Getty Images)

Most tearway fast bowlers just believe in running and bowling fast. India’s Umran Malik is the perfect example among the current generation. However, Nortje is different in that sense too, as he's a quick bowler with a sharp brain.

The right-arm pacer has many tricks up his sleeve, and he looks to unsettle batters with more than just pace. He can bowl wide of the batters and coax them into false strokes, making them believe that there are runs for the taking. Moreover, Nortje can also bowl deadly yorkers and well-directed bouncers.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket

#MaroonMagic #SAvWI Jason Holder now shares a massive cricketing milestone with the Legendary, Sir Garfield Sobers! Jason Holder now shares a massive cricketing milestone with the Legendary, Sir Garfield Sobers!🐐#MaroonMagic #SAvWI https://t.co/Fe9YeyXbGF

In a nutshell, batters hardly get any breathing against the South African speedster. He's definitely a special talent. If he stays fit and injury free, there's no reason why he cannot end his career as one of the team’s finest fast bowlers.

