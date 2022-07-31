3 reasons why the Asia Cup in UAE is good news for India

Prior to the ICC T20 World Cup, India will play the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, starting August 27. The tournament features six teams and while all eyes are on India vs Pakistan, there's more to the tournament than just the marquee clash itself.

While Sri Lanka was initially slated to host the cup, the island nation's political and economic crisis has been looked at as reasons for the tournament to be shifted to the UAE, per reports.

India has won the Asia Cup a maximum of times with seven titles to their name. In 2016, the format was changed from ODIs to T20 for the first time. Sri Lanka is the second most successful team with five titles, while Pakistan have won the competition twice.

With India heading into the tournament as favorites, we take a look at three reasons why the Asia Cup in the UAE comes as good news for the Men in Blue.

#1 Subcontinent conditions

India have traditionally been at their best in T20Is in subcontinent conditions. Thanks to having played the IPL in the UAE, the side has ample knowledge of the conditions. It makes them favorites as they enter the tournament against other Asian cricket teams.

The familiar conditions will also suit the likes of returning players — Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah, who will feel right at home in UAE.

#2 No rain interruptions during the Asia Cup

“Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won’t be rains,” Ganguly told reporters after the Board’s Apex Council meeting.

This gives greater chances of teams playing their best cricket without rain disrupting play. With India v Pakistan set to be a key blockbuster, rain pouring down, would have seen the game end in a damp squib.

The Asia Cup in the UAE comes as good news for all cricket fans who want to witness uninterrupted play.

#3 India's young guns have prior experience of playing in UAE

Some of the young names picked in the squad will have experience of playing in the UAE. Having played 2020's IPL and the second-half of IPL 2021 in the UAE, there's enough knowledge about the conditions.

This also adds to one of the reasons why India are favorites heading into the contest despite other teams having their own reasons to be formidable.

