Australia's white-ball unit is heading in a new direction after Mitchell Marsh was announced as the team's T20I captain ahead of the tour of South Africa. The Aussies were without a leader in the format following Aaron Finch's retirement at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Marsh will now lead a 14-man outfit for the South Africa tour that includes a three-match T20I series, beginning on August 30. The all-rounder is on the rise to become an all-format player for the national side after a rather injury-prone career so far.

Cricket Australia 9CA) selection chairman George Bailey praised Marsh while making the announcement.

"Mitch has long been a senior player within the white-ball structure, with this an opportunity for him to add to his leadership skills at the international level. We look forward to him taking that step in South Africa," he told reporters.

Marsh's promotion to No. 3 in the batting order in T20Is was his ticket through which he cemented his place in the playing XI. He made his debut as early as 2011 but went two years without any T20I action before earning a recall in 2015. He got another lifeline around 2020 and has been a regular ever since.

The all-rounder has a stern first test in the form of a series against a talented South African side away from home. His appointment over the likes of Steve Smith and Travis Head has already been scrutinized. However, moving in the opposite direction, let us take a look at three reasons why Australia picking Mitchell Marsh as their T20I captain is the right move.

#1 Marsh has been an established senior member of the white-ball side for quite a while now

As mentioned earlier, Mitchell Marsh has been a consistent member of the T20I side since 2020. He was part of Australia's winning squad at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He played a vital cog in the final against New Zealand and was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics as well.

In the meanwhile, he has marked his presence in ODI cricket as well. He made a return to the Test side after four years in the recently concluded 2023 Ashes. Following a blistering century in the third Test in Leeds, he retained his place for the rest of the series and is bound to give Cameron Green stiff competition for the all-rounder's slot.

Being a genuine all-format player, leaving an impression across all teams along with the experience that he has, makes him a solid leadership candidate. Marsh has amassed over 100 appearances combined across formats and is a respected member of the Australian dressing room.

#2 Has leadership experience in domestic cricket and the BBL

While the upcoming South Africa series marks the first time that Mitchell Marsh will lead at the international level, he has copious experience at the lower levels.

The all-rounder has led his domestic side, Western Australia to the One-Day Cup title in the 2017 season after taking over from veteran Adam Voges. He also led Australia to the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand, 13 years ago.

He does not have the best record while leading the illustrious Perth Scorchers, but with this being a different version of Marsh, the poor set of seasons served as an avenue to learn and improve in his early days of captaincy.

The 31-year-old also battled injury issues during the time period, eventually leaving the reins over to Ashton Turner.

#3 Capable of handling the transition

Australia are all set for a testing period due to the impending transition. The likes of David Warner and the famed pace attack do not have much left in the tank and are already dealing with recurring injury concerns.

The Aussies require someone stable and reliant to oversee the entire process. The players coming in will have to feel settled in and there is no candidate better than Mitchell Marsh for it. Pat Cummins already has the load of the remaining formats and it will be a big ask from him to handle the proceedings in the T20Is as well.

The 2024 T20 World Cup might mark the end of several careers in Yellow in the shortest format. The squad for the South Africa tour is also a good indicator as to how youngsters from BBL can transition into the team, with several spots now up for grabs, or at least in the near future.

Will Australia have a fruitful spell in the shortest format under Marsh's captaincy? Let us know what you think.