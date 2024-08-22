3 reasons why Australia will miss David Warner in 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 

Australia will host India in a five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which commences on November 22. Experts have been offering their predictions for the series, and recent history suggests India holds the advantage.

The last time Australia won the trophy was during the 2014-15 series and India has since dominated in Australia, winning the last two series Down Under. As India aims to extend their winning streak, Australia, led by Pat Cummins, will be looking to make a strong impression and create some memorable moments.

However, they will be without their star batter David Warner, who retired from Test cricket in January and concluded his international career after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

On August 21, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden commented on the impact of Warner's absence. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai during the Ceat Cricket Rating awards, Hayden noted that Australia will miss the contributions of the left-handed batter. He said:

“For the first time, it doesn't feel as secure. David Warner gave a great service to Australian cricket. He was extremely competitive and wonderfully dynamic. He really took that legacy that I'd created through the 2000s.

"His strike rates in excess of 80 (70.19) gave great momentum to the top order which, otherwise, is quite conservative. So I think he's an enormous loss in terms of how do you replace them.”

As the Australian team will be without Warner, let’s look at three reasons why they will miss the left-handed batter in the BGT 2024-25.

#1 Experience of playing in Australia

David Warner retired as Australia’s fifth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, having played 112 matches and accumulated 8,786 runs at an average of 44.6, including 26 centuries.

Warner was a key player for Australia for many years, and even in his final Test innings, he scored 57 off 75 balls, contributing to an eight-wicket victory.

Throughout his career, Warner appeared in 58 Test matches on home soil, amassing 5,438 runs at an average of 57.85, with 15 half-centuries and 20 centuries. His highest Test score, 335*, was achieved in Adelaide against Pakistan.

Given Warner’s exceptional record and consistent performances at home, Australia will undoubtedly miss their former opener in the upcoming five-match series against India.

#2 Steven Smith’s failures at the top

Since Warner’s retirement, Australia has played four Test matches, with Steven Smith opening the batting. Smith has spent most of his career at No. 4, scoring 5,966 runs in 111 innings at an average of 61.50.

Overall, the right-handed batter has represented Australia in 109 Test matches, scoring 9,685 runs at an average of 56.97, including 32 centuries. However, Smith’s move to open the batting has not worked in his favor.

In eight innings as an opener, Smith has managed only 171 runs at an average of 28.50, with his highest score of 91* coming in a losing effort against the West Indies in Brisbane earlier this year.

Given his struggles in the new role, the Australian selectors might consider moving Smith back to No. 4 and bringing in a new opener to fill the gap left by Warner’s departure.

#3 Warner’s record against India

David Warner had a wealth of experience playing against India. In 21 Test matches against the Men in Blue, Warner scored 1,218 runs at an average of 31.23, including four centuries. All of these centuries were scored in Australia, where he accumulated 760 runs across 10 Test matches.

With a five-match series ahead and both teams vying for a spot in the World Test Championship final, Warner’s presence could have made an impact on the Indian bowlers.

Given Warner’s record against India in Australia, the Men in Blue must be relieved by the absence of the left-hander. It will be interesting to see who will open alongside Usman Khawaja for Australia in the BGT 2024-25.

