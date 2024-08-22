[Watch] Mohammad Rizwan reaches his century with a boundary during PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2024 

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan reached his third ton with a four on Day 2 of the first Test in the two-match series against Bangladesh on Thursday, August 22. The game is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The notable moment occurred on the fifth ball of the 74th over when the right-handed batter advanced down the track and dispatched the ball to the deep mid-wicket boundary, securing his third Test century. Rizwan reached his milestone in 142 balls and celebrated by offering a prayer.

Here’s the video of the moment:

The star keeper-batter has four more international centuries: three in ODIs and one in T20Is. Meanwhile, his batting partner and Pakistan’s vice-captain Saud Shakeel also achieved his third Test century in just his 11th match.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put Pakistan in a commanding position

On Day 1 of the first Test match, Bangladesh's bowlers started strongly, taking three quick wickets to leave Pakistan struggling at 16-3 after just 8.2 overs. Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam was particularly effective, dismissing Pakistan’s captain, Shan Masood (6), and Babar Azam (0) for low scores.

Saud Shakeel then formed a crucial 98-run partnership with Saim Ayub (56) before Ayub was dismissed by Hasan Mahmud.

By the end of Day 1, Pakistan was 158-4 after 41 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan (24) and Saud Shakeel (57) at the crease. The overnight pair continued their solid performance into the morning session of Day 2, adding 98 runs in 29 overs. By lunch on Day 2, Pakistan had recovered to 256-4 in 70 overs.

Both Rizwan and Shakeel looked in excellent form as they reached their third Test centuries. At the time of writing, Pakistan have managed 315-4 in 84 overs, with Shakeel scoring 113 off 218 balls and Rizwan 117 off 166 balls.

Bangladesh's bowlers need to take some quick wickets to prevent the match from slipping out of their grasp.

