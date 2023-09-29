3 reasons why Axar Patel's absence is a big blow to India's chances in 2023 World Cup

Axar Patel's dream of featuring in India's 2023 World Cup campaign has been shattered owing to a left quadriceps strain ruling him out of the tournament. The Gujarat all-rounder has been replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 15-member roster.

Axar has been a regular in the Indian setup across all three formats for a good while now, even if he hasn't always been a sure starter in the playing XI. India have chosen to field him on a horse-for-course basis depending upon what the conditions have to offer, but an untimely injury has foiled their plans.

While Ashwin lends plenty of experience, there's no denying that the absence of Axar, who picked up the injury during the Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh a couple of weeks ago, has thrown a spanner into the works of the Men in Blue.

On the back of this development, let's assess three reasons why Axar's absence from India's 2023 World Cup squad is a massive blow to their chances:

#1 Axar has been in outstanding batting form

Axar's last inning was a reiteration of his incredible skill in playing spin as he negotiated Bangladesh's tweakers on a tacky Colombo surface in the Asia Cup.

His 34-ball 42 almost won India the game, and this was preceded by a solid 26 against Sri Lanka as he shepherded the tail to give his team a competitive score to work with.

Axar's form with the bat has been excellent for someone largely batting down the order at numbers 7 and 8.

He has averaged 30 in 14 innings in ODIs since 2022, and while it doesn't strike you refreshingly, his strike rate reads a superb 106. These are excellent returns for someone who has almost always had to work with the lower order.

His prowess against spin in particular has stood out across formats, be it for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL or during his rearguard innings of 74 on a sharp turner in Delhi in the 2nd Test against Australia earlier in the year.

And one simply cannot forget his magnificent unbeaten 64 off 35 deliveries that helped India ace a chase of 312 in the 2nd ODI in the West Indies last year, with very little support post the wicket of Deepak Hooda.

Axar's selection in the playing XI at the 2023 World Cup was expected to be on a horse-for-course basis on pitches that warranted a third spinner. His batting on those surfaces was a massive upswing for India, and his absence is a telling blow to that end.

#2 Leaves India with very few left-handed options

With Axar Patel ruled out, the onus is on Ravindra Jadeja (R) to deliver his best with the bat.

India's batting lineup has a largely one-dimensional look in terms of the number of right-handers dominating their top seven or eight.

Ravindra Jadeja is the only left-handed batter expected to walk into the starting XI, and his form with the bat has been woeful, as an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 63.73 in ODIs since 2022 suggest.

Ishan Kishan is the other left-handed option in the side, and while his pristine 82 in the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan remains fresh in memory, he has struggled with strike-rotation thereafter in the middle-overs.

In any case, Kishan is unlikely to make India's starting XI, with both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul proving their match-fitness and form.

On a tacky pitch, Axar was bound to be India's only left-handed batting option in order to counter select matchups and access the shorter side of the ground, if any.

His absence now throws a spanner into India's works as far as flexibility is concerned, leaving a batting lineup that is prone to being susceptible against left-arm spin to find their own way out.

#3 Deprives India of Ravindra Jadeja's backup

While Ashwin is certainly no slouch with the bat and can't possibly fare worse than Jadeja has on that front in recent times, the latter's batting woes made Axar a very handy option to have on the bench.

Mind you, this point is made keeping in mind how contrasting the bowling fortunes of the two left-arm spinning all-rounders have been, with Jadeja performing far superiorly in that department.

Yet, for someone who is one of two key all-rounders in India's starting XI, Jadeja not having a like-for-like backup is not an ideal scenario.

Ashwin offers variety of a different kind and is more of a backup for Kuldeep Yadav in the scenario where India opts for just two spinners. But even then, he isn't quite the wicket-taker that Kuldeep is in white-ball cricket.

In essence, India have lost a very important member of their 2023 World Cup squad who doubled up as a backup for one of their lead all-rounders while not really being able to replace him in entirety. Whether the rest of the pack can offset Axar's absence is a question that the next few weeks will bear an answer to.

