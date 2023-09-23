5 quality fast-bowlers who may not start in the playing 11 at the 2023 World Cup ft. Mohammed Shami

Fancy being Mohammed Shami at this point. A stellar ODI record and oodles of experience to fall back upon doesn't guarantee him a spot in India's first-choice playing XI for the 2023 World Cup.

Not even on the back of returns of 5/51 against Australia in the first ODI in Mohali on Friday that set up India's five-wicket victory. It's a testament to the riches at India's disposal that Shami has had to be sacrificed from the playing XI quite often in recent times.

While the discourse around Shardul Thakur lenghtening the batting lineup remains prevelant, one mustn't discount his knack for breaking partnerships in the middle overs.

Thakur has bagged 41 wickets between overs 11-40 in 35 ODI innings since 2020, averaging 21.95 and striking once every 24.22 deliveries.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj set to operate with the new ball, Shami is an unfortunate omission from the playing XI. It is justified when you consider how Thakur has fared in the middle-overs, apart from Hardik Pandya offering India an excellent first-change option.

Shami might not make India's starting XI at the 2023 World Cup but there are a number of his fast-bowling counterparts from around the world who could suffer a similar fate.

Not every case would be justified but the possibility of them being confined to the bench for various reasons cannot be ruled out.

Let's take a look at five such quality fast-bowlers who might not make the cut for their respective teams' starting XI come the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

Gerald Coetzee (center) - a breathtaking fast-bowler!

An uncapped international at the start of 2023, Gerald Coetzee is now an all-format player for South Africa. Velocity and naked aggression as a fast-bowler defined his campaign for Joburg Super Kings at the SA20 and he has managed to bolt his way into the Proteas' 2023 World Cup squad too.

He featured in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia and bustled in with sheer pace to rattle the visitors' batting lineup. In the absence of the injured Anrich Nortje, you'd think Coetzee is the ideal fit to take over that mantle of breaking games open in the middle-overs at the 2023 World Cup.

However, there is a chance he may not be in South Africa's starting XI with Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada likely to be partnered by Lungi Ngidi. While Coetzee certainly rushes batters off the surface, Ngidi's experience and his handful of cutters on tacky surfaces might just tip the scales in his favor.

That South Africa don't bat deep also opens the door for Andile Phehlukwayo to occupy the number 8 spot, even as a twin spin attack in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi remains highly likely.

Hence, as much as Coetzee brings an X-factor to the Proteas, he may not necessarily play every game especially at the start of the World Cup.

#2 Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

If your eyes are popping out with shock owing to this suggestion, we can explain.

Josh Hazlewood is world-class and there are no two ways about it. Yet, dig deeper into Australia's potential starting XI and there is every possibility he won't make the cut for their 2023 World Cup opener against India in Chennai.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is historically known to offer something for spin - just ask Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa who weaved their magic at this very venue against India in March earlier this year. This puts them in the mix to operate in tandem once again when they face the Men in Blue.

Skipper Pat Cummins' spot in the playing XI is locked in while Mitchell Starc's prowess as a white-ball bowler makes his selection a no-brainer.

If Australia play three frontline quicks, Hazlewood ought to partner Cummins and Starc at the 2023 World Cup. But with Marcus Stoinis adding value with the new ball and a probable temptation to lengthen the batting lineup with Cameron Green, Hazlewood need not be a regular in the XI even if leaving him out doesn't make sense for all practical purposes.

#3 Tim Southee (New Zealand)

At the time of writing, Tim Southee is facing a race against time to pass fit for the curtain raiser of the 2023 World Cup with New Zealand facing England in Ahmedabad on October 5.

A broken thumb in his bowling arm has forced him to go under the knife. Even a fully fit Southee may not be a certainty in New Zealand's starting XI for the marquee event, however, given who he is competing with for a spot.

Trent Boult hasn't missed a beat since returning to international cricket while Matt Henry has been an outstanding ODI bowler. Lockie Ferguson might have endured a rough time with the ball in his recent international endeavors but he offers a point of difference in the middle-overs with his raw pace.

Cast your mind back to the 2019 World Cup and the story was none too different. Southee was confined to the bench for almost the entirety of the Blackcaps' campaign save for the round-robin fixture against England. The chances of something similar unfolding at the 2023 World Cup purely from the point of view of the team composition can certainly not be ruled out.

#4 David Willey (England)

David Willey could be the unfortunate victim of England being spoilt for choices at the 2023 World Cup.

An unfortunate omission from England's squad for the 2019 World Cup, David Willey has earned a ticket to India for the 2023 edition. He has been an excellent new ball bowler for the reigning world champions and having rekindled his USP of swinging the ball in 2020, has bagged 37 wickets in 21 ODIs at 22.35 apiece since then.

Such is the problem of plenty at England's disposal though that Willey's quest for an ODI World Cup debut might have to wait a little longer. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are expected to front up in the playing XI while Reece Topley, another left-armer like Willey, could just pip the latter for the third seamer's spot.

Topley also swings the new ball but brings something different given that he bowls with a few extra yards of pace and can extract steep bounce. Oh, and there's the matter of trying to fit Sam Curran into the lineup as well if England are in need of all-round depth.

Willey should get his chance at some stage during the 2023 World Cup with England bound to rest and rotate their fast-bowlers. But it won't be a surprise if he doesn't feature in too many games.

#5 Hasan Mahmud (Bangladesh)

Hasan Mahmud has created ripples in a short career thus far. 24 wickets in 16 ODIs, 18 wickets in 17 T20Is and a solid first-class record back the 23-year old's burgeoning reputation as one for the future.

The right-arm seamer extracts nippy movement off the deck while also generating steep bounce. His hard lengths can rush the batters off the surface and he has joined the list of the many exciting young fast-bowlers that Bangladesh have produced.

Having said that, he could be an unfortunate omission from the playing XI when Bangladesh make their 2023 World Cup bow against Afghanistan in Dharamsala. Hasan's skillset makes him the perfect fit for conditions at the high-altitude location but with Mustafizur Rahman striking form in the ongoing series against New Zealand, the former might find it hard to lock a spot in the XI now.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam seem to be certain starters and with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan forming a potent spin duo, Hasan Mahmud might have to bide his time on the bench. Unless of course, the Tigers punt on a combination not often associated with them - a four-man pace attack.

Which of these fast-bowlers do you reckon has to be a sure starter in the playing XI come the 2023 World Cup? Have your say in the comments section below!

