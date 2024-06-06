3 reasons why Babar Azam can finish as highest run-scorer of T20 World Cup 2024 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, once again, holds the aces for his side ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Green have had a tumultuous period of late with changes galore and come into the tournament, possibly as dark horses. Many things have to go right for them if they wish to go a couple of steps further from their recent campaigns.

The aforementioned changes include Babar's return as skipper and his shuffle in the batting position. Pakistan's fragile middle order means that they need the right-handed batter to score the bulk of the runs and help the bowling unit, who can actually make a difference for the side with their prowess.

Babar Azam was the leading run-scorer of the 2021 edition but had a forgettable campaign in 2022. However, he could be back atop the run charts in the 2024 T20 World Cup, although it is still early days. Pakistan are scheduled to kickstart their group stage with a clash against co-hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, June 6.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Babar Azam can finish as the highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2024.

#1 He only has to play his natural game

Conditions were the biggest talking point leading up to the tournament, and now that it has commenced, the talks have already flared up. The low-scoring matches induced by sluggish wickets have been the central theme of the proceedings so far, and although it is not a good advertisement for the game, it is right up Babar Azam's alley.

The right-handed batter has been slandered for his lack of intent and poor strike rate in the past. However, on such conditions, where technique and grittiness hold precedence over the others, it is a platform for the skipper to shine.

Granted he did not fare well in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) stint with the Guyana Amazon Warriors, but that was almost seven years ago. He has made up for it with relatively decent numbers for Pakistan whenever they have toured the Caribbean.

The modern game almost prohibits anchor, but in the end, it is the conditions that dictate proceedings. Given how shaky the Pakistan batting unit is, they cannot, and will not sustain while trying to swing hard from ball one. This is why a solid foundation at the top and a reliable anchor might be the way to go, which is an approach that Babar Azam thrives in.

#2 Back at the top of the order with Mohammad Rizwan

Babar Azam played at the No.3 in more than half of Pakistan's T20I matches this year. The team made a late call to stick with the good-old Rizbar pairing at the top. Even though it is a tactic that has several plotholes, taking account of their experience and the magnitude of the occasion, it seems to be the right call, at least for the short term.

Babar Azam has often played some of his best knocks and has had endured several purple-patch runs while opening the innings together with Mohammad Rizwan. The duo complement each other well, and if they can set up a platform, it could take some pressure off the middle overs.

#3 Babar Azam has some momentum under his belt

Babar Azam has had an excellent 2024 in the shortest format. He ended up as the leading run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by a landslide margin and has been prolific in national colors as well.

The right-handed batter has recorded 538 runs in 14 innings this year at an average of 38.43 and a strike rate of 142.71. He looked in good touch during the home and away series against New Zealand, and the recent tours of Ireland and England.

Although he did not convert his starts in England, he looked in ominous touch, negotiating the bowlers with ease. Pakistan would hope that he makes the most of his form for the team's cause, as they rely on him so much for the runs.

