3 reasons why BCCI asking Indian bowlers to double their workload during IPL is the right move

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Indian bowlers to scale up their workload during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As a result, during the second half of the tournament, Indian bowlers are likely to be seen working more in the nets, perhaps even with the red ball in hand.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the order has been issued by the Indian cricket board keeping preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in mind. The Indian team will take on Australia in the WTC 2023 final at The Oval in London from June 7 to 11. This will be India’s second consecutive appearance in the final of the Test championship.

The report added that the bowlers have already been given specific targets with regard to the amount of bowling they need to do during the IPL, especially in the second half. Apparently, Indian bowlers need to bowl 200 deliveries a week and report the same to the concerned authorities.

In the wake of this recent development, we look at three reasons why the BCCI asking Indian bowlers to double their workload during IPL 2023 is the right move.

#1 They won’t have much time to practice before the WTC final

Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket. (Pic: Getty Images)

The league stage of the IPL ends on May 21, while the final will be played on May 28. So there won’t be much time for Indian bowlers to prepare for the WTC final, which will be played in England.

Players are bowling with the white ball in the IPL, so that wouldn’t help them much with regard to preparations for the WTC final.

Also, with optional practice sessions and regular travel, with IPL 2023 reverting to the home-and-away format, bowlers will not necessarily be working out in the nets every day. Hence, it becomes more or less mandatory that they bowl with the red ball during practice.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Three Indian players will be missing the WTC final:



- Rishabh Pant

- Jasprit Bumrah

- Shreyas Iyer Three Indian players will be missing the WTC final:- Rishabh Pant - Jasprit Bumrah - Shreyas Iyer

Ideally, India would have liked to have proper Test match-like preparations ahead of the WTC final. But with the crammed schedule, especially when it comes to Indian cricket, that doesn’t look possible.

Hence, the BCCI was left with no option but to find a way to keep the Indian bowlers in some kind of rhythm ahead of the WTC final.

#2 It’s important for the bowlers to have workload under their belt

Team India pacer Umesh Yadav. (Pic: Getty Images)

In the Cricbuzz report, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who was part of the Virat Kohli-led outfit that reached the WTC 2021 final, commented:

"It is important that the bowlers have enough workload under their belt before the WTC final, 200 or 175... they must go to the WTC well prepared.”

Coming from a former India coach who has worked closely with most of the current bunch of players, it is a significant statement. India have suffered in the past as they have been undercooked ahead of big challenges.

Even during the 2021 WTC final, the team was found out because they could not adjust to the conditions on offer.

Of course, bowling in the nets with the red ball is far from ideal preparation for a massive occasion like the WTC final. But keeping the available options in mind, this is perhaps the least they can do as part of getting ready for the battle in hand.

#3 Players have been given enough rest

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket with his teammates. (Pic: Getty Images)

Workload management has been the buzzword in Indian cricket over the last year, considering the number of injuries to key players.

Speaking ahead of the IPL, India and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma had opined on workload management:

"Franchises own them now. We've given them some indications or some kind of borderline kind of things to teams. But at the end of the day, it's up to the franchises and most importantly it's the players. They have to take care of their own body. They are all adults. So, they have to look after their body."

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu



#IPL2023 BCCI will give special workload management devices to the players shortlisted for WTC Final. It will collect 500 types of data including energy, heart beat, BP and others. The data will be sent to NCA. BCCI has been working on this device for 5 years. BCCI will give special workload management devices to the players shortlisted for WTC Final. It will collect 500 types of data including energy, heart beat, BP and others. The data will be sent to NCA. BCCI has been working on this device for 5 years.#IPL2023 https://t.co/rPuFYRz9cj

It’s unlikely that IPL franchises will rest players keeping the WTC final in mind. However, that should not be a major issue since most of the players, fast bowlers included, have been given ample breaks in recent times in the name of rest.

It’s now the time to swing into action.

Poll : 0 votes