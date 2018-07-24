3 reasons behind Jasprit Bumrah's meteoric rise in international cricket

Bumrah has one of the most non conventional actions in international cricket.

When Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013, everyone felt that the youngster showed some promise.He surprised everyone, including RCB, with figures of 3 for 32 on IPL debut. He even scalped his future skipper, Virat kohli, in the process. But no one could have predicted what was about to come.

Bumrah's rise from a promising youngster, to one of India's most prolific wicket taker across all formats, has been no less than meteoric. Owing to stellar performances in the IPL and in the domestic circuit, he was given his first chance to represent the country in the ODIs versus Australia in 2016.

There's an instresting story behind it. Bumrah was picked for the T20 team but not the ODI squad. But an issue with the visa resulted in Bumrah reaching Sydney before the start of the 5th and final ODI. And as luck would have it, Bhuveneshwar Kumar got injured before the match. So Bumrah was drafted into the squad and surprisingly got to play as well.

He returned as the team's most economical bowler in the match. Since then, he has never looked back. Here are some factors that played a monumental role in his meteoric rise in international cricket.

#1. His slingy and original action

Bumrah's slingy action makes him an asset for his team

If you were asked who has the weirdest action in international cricket,you would in all probability, name Bumrah. And that is what makes him so difficult to face. It may be weird but it is extremely effective.

His hand comes down as if a slingshot has been released, which results in the ball being hurled at the batsman at breakneck speed. Not to mention the extra bounce that he generates off the wicket.The bio meachanics of his action are such that he can generate considerable pace and bounce effectively. And it works so well because it is original. It hasn't been copied and it hasn't been changed.

Originality is so important in sports. What works for you might not work for someone else and vice versa. You've gotta feel free to let technique go for a toss. Bumrah's action may have technical glitches to it, but it doesn't matter as long as it works for him.

