3 reasons why Border-Gavaskar Trophy could be a make or break series for KL Rahul in red-ball cricket

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is all set to kick off in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9, and the hubbub around the series is only getting louder. From pitches to team selections, there is a lot that is being discussed by experts and fans ahead of the series between arguably the two best Test sides in the world.

While both teams will be desperate to win the series, there are individuals who will be looking to make a statement over the course of the four-match series. KL Rahul is one such player who will be itching to do well against Australia as the last few months haven't been all that great for the Kanataka batter.

Here, we look at three reasons why the Borde-Gavaskar Trophy is crucial for KL Rahul and how it could be a make-or-break series for him in the longest format.

#1 Stiff Competition from others

Competition for a place in the playing XI is at its peak at the moment as far as Team India are concerned. KL Rahul faces huge competition from Shubman Gill for the opening slot in the Test team.

Gill is in the midst of a purple patch, having scored a century in all three formats in the last two months or so.

Many pundits, former cricketers and fans have called for Gill to partner skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the Test series against Australia.

While it seems like Rahul may get the nod for the first Test, he needs to put up some good performances as a long rope may not be possible, especially with Gill in the form of his life.

#2 Glaring inconsistency

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 “There will be a temptation to play three spinners in Nagpur Test,” KL Rahul ahead of the first Test against Australia. “If the team wants to me to bat in the middle, I am ready to do it.” #INDvsAUS “There will be a temptation to play three spinners in Nagpur Test,” KL Rahul ahead of the first Test against Australia. “If the team wants to me to bat in the middle, I am ready to do it.” #INDvsAUS https://t.co/sXWLHddzbg

Having played in 45 Tests, 51 ODIs, and 72 T20Is, KL Rahul is by all means a senior player in this Indian lineup. Yet, he hasn't quite nailed his position in the side, owing to his glaring inconsistency.

Rahul averages just 34.26 in the longest format and has previously been dropped on more than one occasion. He scored a hundred against South Africa in the first game during India's visit to the Rainbow Nation last year but could not carry the momentum in the following matches.

Rahul is yet to establish himself as a reliable batter in the eyes of fans and experts and the scrutiny is bound to increase in the coming days. Rahul made his Test debut back in 2014 and most former players were in awe of his potential. Nine years down the line, it's safe to say that the potential hasn't been fulfilled.

#3 Recent dip in stocks

KL Rahul's stocks took a major dip post the T20 World Cup down under

KL Rahul's stock in Indian cricket has seen a huge dip over the last couple of months. His poor performances in the 2022 T20 World Cup meant that he was dropped from the T20I squad and was also stripped of the ODI vice-captaincy. It is apparent that selectors, like experts and fans, are running out of patience.

Rahul, 30, and this is usually the time when a batter reaches peak form. There have been no signs of this and a poor series against Australia could relegate Rahul as far as the pecking order is concerned.

