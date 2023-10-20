3 reasons why Cameron Green should open the batting for Australia in 2023 World Cup clash vs Pakistan

Five-time World Champions Australia square off against a mercurial Pakistan side in a blockbuster clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Friday, October 20.

Both teams are in a precarious position on the points table, with Pakistan winning two of their three games and Australia tasting victory only once in as many outings.

Ahead of the marquee clash, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden made an interesting remark on the side needing to break the middle-order partnership of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne and open with all-rounder Cameron Green.

The duo of Smith and Labuschagne have struggled with strike rates of 70.65 and 64.57 thus far in the World Cup. Meanwhile, Green has been in dismal form batting in the lower middle order, with an average of 17 in his last five ODIs.

The two sides have met each other ten times in ODI World Cups, with Australia coming out on top on six occasions.

It could be worthwhile for the Aussies to try Green at the top of the order, instilling a much-needed spark to the floundering batting lineup.

With that in mind, let us look at three main reasons why Cameron Green should open the batting for Australia in the 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan.

#1 Cameron Green has tasted tremendous success at the top of the order in T20s in India

Green was sensational batting at the top order for the Mumbai Indians.

While Cameron Green has batted in the lower middle order with little success in ODIs, the tall all-rounder has displayed spectacular batting form at the top order, especially on Indian pitches.

The Western Australian opened for Australia in the three-match T20I series in India last year with astounding results. Green scored two half-centuries, including a 30-ball 61 and 21-ball 52, to provide the Aussies with scintillating starts in the powerplay.

The 24-year-old continued prospering at the top-order for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL this year. While the overall batting numbers in his maiden season with 452 runs at an average of 50.22 is excellent, they rocketed further when Green batted in the top order.

At No. 3, the destructive right-hander scored 375 runs in nine outings at an average of 53.60 and a strike rate of 161.60, including a magnificent 47-ball 100 against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

#2 Chinnaswamy Stadium favors a more destructive top-order

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for being a batting paradise.

At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Australia will play at a venue vastly different from their first three outings in Chennai and Lucknow against Pakistan.

While the other two venues favored bowlers and modest totals, Bangalore is renowned for his high-scoring and big-hitting, with the smaller boundaries overwhelmingly favouring the batters. 300+ scores are at a premium at the venue, with the bowlers on a hiding to nothing as the ball travels a long way.

Considering the above, Australia will be better served to bump up their power-hitting, especially in the top order, as the need for multiple anchors is massively reduced.

A top three of David Warner, Cameron Green, and Mitchell Marsh could help Australia to a rapid start and eventually finish with a par-plus score if batting first. With a true bounce and little to no seam movement against the Pacers and a literal graveyard for spinners, big-hitting batters like Green usually end up as difference-makers on the placid Banglaore wicket.

#3 The Warner-Marsh opening combination is woefully out of form

The duo have found the going difficult in the three games thus far.

Much was expected from the Mitchell Marsh-David Warner opening combination in the absence of Travis Head. However, the duo have failed to live up to the billing with stands of 5, 27, and 24 in the three matches thus far.

Despite his half-century in the previous game against Sri Lanka, Marsh has looked at sea against the new ball, with an average of 19.66 in the World Cup. His more experienced partner hasn't fared much better, with 65 runs in three innings at a 21.66 average and 76.47 strike rate.

Sometimes, just a little tinkering can yield excellent results, and Australia should be tempted to move Marsh to No. 3 or even the middle-order to beef up their power-hitting across the board.

While the Aussies have survived with Glenn Maxwell as the fifth bowler in the earlier matches, the conditions at Bangalore will call for possibly having an extra pace option, a role Cameron Green can fill along with his batting prowess.

Marsh should also have no qualms about not opening, having played most of his career in the middle-order and boasting a magnificent record at No. 3 in T20s, evidenced by his recent showing in South Africa.