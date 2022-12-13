3 reasons why Cheteshwar Pujara as Indian vice-captain for the first Bangladesh Test is the wrong move

A thumb injury to Rohit Sharma saw KL Rahul getting appointed Team India's captain for the first Test against Bangladesh, set to begin on Wednesday, December 14.

However, quite a few eyebrows were raised when Cheteshwar Pujara was appointed the vice-captain. Fans reacted in different ways to the news and many felt this was yet another baffling decision made by the current management and the selectors.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why naming Pujara as vice-captain wasn't the smartest of moves by the visitors:

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped for SL Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped for Team India's home Test series against Sri Lanka after their inconsistent form for almost a year. Hanuma Vihari was given the No. 3 position and Rishabh Pant took the No. 5 spot with Shreyas Iyer slotting in at No. 6.

Many felt this was the new-look Indian middle order in Tests. However, due to an injury to KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma testing positive for COVID-19 just before the fifth Test against England, Pujara got a great opportunity to get back into the XI as an opener alongside Shubman Gill.

After impressing in his county stint, Pujara continued his rich vein of form with an impressive 66 in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test. This may have helped him earn a spot in the Tests against Bangladesh.

But many feel his spot in the Test team has still not been cemented since his comeback and so it is perhaps a wrong decision to name him Rahul's deputy.

#2 Rohit's absence was a great chance to groom a youngster

Cricket🏏 Lover @CricCrazyV

Rohit Sharma Captain

Jasprit Bumrah Vice Captain



India tour of England 2022 July

Jasprit Bumrah Captain

Rishabh Pant Vice Captain



India tour of Bangladesh 2022 December

KL Rahul Captain

Cheteshwar Pujara Vice Captain



Sri Lanka tour of India 2022 March (Pujara Dropped)
Rohit Sharma Captain
Jasprit Bumrah Vice Captain

India tour of England 2022 July
Jasprit Bumrah Captain
Rishabh Pant Vice Captain

India tour of Bangladesh 2022 December
KL Rahul Captain
Cheteshwar Pujara Vice Captain

Pujara has been a true stalwart of Indian cricket for the past decade and has played a number of incredible knocks under pressure. However, he is 34 years old and it's safe to say that the team management probably isn't looking at him as a future captain.

With Rohit likely to return for the second Test, it will be Rahul who will take over as vice-captain. So this one Test could have been a great opportunity for a youngster like Rishabh Pant to get an understanding of how to lead the team in crunch situations, especially in the subcontinent.

#1 Unfair on Rishabh Pant

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh KL Rahul said - "Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara both have brilliant for us, and have done the job so many times. We don't really think that much. Everyone knows their responsibility. We carry on as a team". (Talking about on Vice Captaincy) KL Rahul said - "Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara both have brilliant for us, and have done the job so many times. We don't really think that much. Everyone knows their responsibility. We carry on as a team". (Talking about on Vice Captaincy)

Rishabh Pant was named the vice-captain of the Indian team for their previous Test played against England earlier this year. Jasprit Bumrah was the captain in Rohit's absence and with Rahul injured, the team management thought of making Pant a part of the leadership group.

The youngster has been nothing short of a superstar for Team India in the longest format and is on his way to becoming arguably the greatest wicketkeeper-batter produced by the country.

This made the decision to choose Pujara over him as the vice-captain even more strange. It remains to be seen if this move affects Pant's confidence in the Test series as a batter as he is crucial to India's chances.

