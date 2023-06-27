3 reasons why Cheteshwar Pujara will make a Test comeback after being dropped for the West Indies tour

The BCCI announced Team India's squad for the upcoming Test tour of the West Indies, and there were a few notable omissions.

Pacers Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav, who played in the final of the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) cycle were missing from the list. Reports suggest that while Shami has been rested, Umesh is dealing with an injury.

India's Test squad for the West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

In the batting department, meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara was a notable absentee. The 103-Test veteran, who averages 43.6 and has 19 hundreds in the format, has been in a poor run of form. Since the start of 2020, he has averaged under 30 and hasn't inspired much confidence at the crease.

Although Pujara's Test career seems to have hit a massive roadblock, given that he is 35 years old and not very agile on the field, he is a fighter who is bound to be intent on re-entering the fold as soon as possible. It wouldn't be a surprise at all if the veteran batter dons the white for Team India once again.

Here are three reasons why Cheteshwar Pujara will make a Test comeback after being dropped for the West Indies tour.

#3 The selectors have proven to be fickle in recent years

Who comprises and heads the current BCCI selection committee? Chetan Sharma was sacked, brought back and then sacked again, and there has been no official word regarding the men behind the current decision-making process. The people in charge, whoever they are, have been rather fickle.

A noteworthy example is Ajinkya Rahane, who was dropped from the side before being brought back for the WTC final even though his domestic red-ball displays weren't over-the-top impressive. Rahane even became the vice-captain for the West Indies tour, just one game into his comeback.

Several other selection calls have been inconsistent, and although it seems like the BCCI want to move on from Pujara with an eye on the long-term future, they're just as likely to throw that all away and bring him back on a whim.

#2 India don't have any ready No. 3 replacements

No. 3 is a position that has been dominated by Pujara over the last decade. Without having groomed any players who can take up the responsibility seamlessly, India are running out of time to come up with solutions to the new vacancy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are generally openers in red-ball cricket, while Gill has batted at the top of the order in all but one of his Test innings. Apart from the young trio, India's other options involve moving the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja out of their favored positions.

Without any clear No. 3 replacements, it isn't going to be easy for any player to nail down the spot, and that will make Pujara's comeback quest easier.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara's sole focus is red-ball cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara is as close to a red-ball specialist as possible in the modern era. The veteran batter plays all domestic competitions when he is available and also features in overseas leagues like the County Championship.

Pujara isn't going to be distracted by tournaments like the IPL and will have all the time in the world to focus on his red-ball game. If he racks up runs in the matches he plays, it would be tough for the selectors to ignore him, especially since he's an invaluable asset against spin at home.

Pujara is going to be locked in on manifesting a comeback, which seems quite likely as things currently stand.

