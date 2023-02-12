3 reasons why David Warner should be dropped for the Delhi test

Ahead of the Nagpur test between India and Australia, fans and pundits were desperate to see whether David Warner would finally be able to do well in Indian conditions.

With the experience of the two previous tours, there was also a sense of expectation from the Australian contingent. However, Warner had a disastrous game as he was unable to provide a good start to the visitors, which was one of the reasons why they got a hammering from India.

David Warner's record in India was already poor and his performance or lack of it has earned him criticism from many quarters. Here, we look at three reasons as to why the southpaw should be dropped for the Delhi test.

#1 Poor record in India

David Warner has featured in nine Tests in India, so far, scoring 399 runs at an awful average of 21. Warner featured in all four tests of both the previous two tours and his inability to provide Australia with good starts hurt the team big time.

Losing a wicket early on means that Australia is always chasing the game and their two best players, Steve Smith and Marcus Labuschagne, are also exposed to the new ball, which can cause a few problems.

#2 The Ashwin factor

In Australia's shameful second dig with the bat, Warner was trapped in front of the stumps by Ravichandran Ashwin courtesy of a slider. Ashwin has now dismissed the veteran 11 times in the longest format of the game, which is a worrying sign for both Warner and the Australian team.

That Ashwin is sensational against left-handed batters is no secret, but he holds a special affection for Warner. Warner is one of two batters for whom the off-spinner has accounted for most often, the other being Ben Stokes. The challenge is only going to get tougher and Ashwin will be high on confidence, fresh from a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

#3 His form

David Warner was in woeful form during the Australian summer and there were calls for him to be dropped from the side. However, the Aussies backed him and he went on to make a double ton against the Proteas in what was his 100th test match. However, that was the only good score that he managed to put up throughout the course of that series.

Ahead of the Tests against India, Warner had said that he would play aggressively in the series, but in the first test, he seemed all at sea and in the second innings, one got the feeling that his dismissal was always on the cards.

