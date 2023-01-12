3 reasons why Deepak Hooda could be India's next best all-rounder

Team India all-rounder Deepak Hooda has witnessed a steep rise in his international career since last year. He was a regular feature in the T20I side in 2022, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 contingent in Australia.

Hooda blew hot and cold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket before having a breakout season in IPL 2022 with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He scored 451 runs, including four half-centuries, in 15 games at an average of 32.21 and a strike rate of over 135.

Since making his T20I debut against Sri Lanka last year, the Baroda-born all-rounder has amassed 302 runs, including a century, in 12 innings at an average of 33.55 and a strike rate of 150.24.

Over the last year, he has shown pedigree to be one of the best all-rounders in the coming years. On that note, let's take a look at three reasons for the same.

#1 Deepak Hooda can bat at any position

The right-handed batter can bat across all positions and is every captain's delight. He can play second fiddle and hold one end tight and can also shift gears whenever needed.

Still early in his international career, Hooda has opened the innings and has also batted at No. 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 positions. He looks at ease in each position, which makes him very handy.

He recently played a quickfire knock of 41* off 23 balls laced with one boundary and four sixes while batting at No. 6 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

His ability to bat at different phases of the game is a rare talent, and it will serve India for a long time.

#2 Handy off-spinner

Besides his all-round ability with the bat, Hooda is a crafty off-spinner. He is a handy option in the middle over, capable of bowling tidy overs and providing crucial breakthroughs.

The 27-year-old can also be used with the new ball, given that he can skid it off the surface. He has 23 wickets under his belt in T20s with the best figures of 4/10. Hooda has also bowled at an economy rate of 7.64, which is more than decent for a part-time spinner.

He also has 38 List-A and 23 first-class wickets along with eight international scalps.

#3 Gun fielder

Fielding is a very important aspect of the modern-day game. Players need to be equally efficient on the field along with their primary bowling and batting skills.

Hooda is a gun fielder and can be deployed both within the 30-yard circle and on the boundary.

He already has 181 catches to his name and is a dependable fielder, making him an Indian player to watch out for in the coming years.

