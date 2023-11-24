3 reasons why Delhi Capitals should target Travis Head in IPL 2024 auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting made a stunning revelation recently that the franchise were all set to bid for Travis Head in the IPL 2023 auction. However, Ponting, while talking to 7 News, claimed that as the southpaw was about to get married and would have missed the first three weeks of the tournament, DC didn't go for him.

However, that could all change this time around as Head made a magnificent impact in the 2023 World Cup in India. Despite missing the first few games due to a fractured hand, Head made a sensational comeback and capped it off with an incredible 137 in the final to help the Aussies win their sixth title.

Travis Head has played 10 IPL games in which he has scored 205 runs at a strike rate of almost 140. Here are three reasons why DC might want to go hard for him in the IPL 2024 auction:

#3 The Aussie connection

Given the fact that Ricky Ponting was interested in bringing Travis Head to the Delhi Capitals last season, the former might already have had a plan and a role for the southpaw in the team.

Alongside Ponting, there are other Australian players in the DC camp as well like Mitchell Marsh and David Warner. This could certainly help Head get accustomed to the team environment seamlessly and go on and make an impact for them.

#2 DC might need a new opening pair

With rumours about DC likely to let go of Prithvi Shaw, Travis Head might be the ideal opening partner for David Warner. The camaraderie between the duo is unquestionable, given they have already opened a lot for Australia in white-ball cricket.

Even if Shaw isn't released. Head is versatile enough to bat in the top four and arguably gives a lot more than some of their other overseas options like Rilee Rossouw and Rovman Powell. With Warner already 37, Head and Shaw could also be a future opening pair for DC, providing an incredibly explosive combination.

#1 Travis Head brings the all-round package

Apart from potentially getting the best out of his batting on the smaller dimensions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Capitals might also benefit from the all-round package that Head brings with him. His incredible catch that led to Rohit Sharma's wicket proved just how big a difference he can make in the field.

Head is also more than handy with his off-spin, which will be handy not just on the slow pitch in Delhi but also on several venues that the team will travel to. His twin strikes in the semifinal against South Africa are proof of how he can turn the game on its head with the ball as well.