3 reasons why Faf du Plessis must make a comeback to South Africa's T20I squad

In an extraordinary turn of events, reports suggest that former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis could potentially make a comeback to the T20I squad. The veteran batter last played a T20I contest against England in late 2020.

He was not selected in the squad for 2021 as well as the 2022 T20 World Cup despite his consistent numbers in franchise T20 Leagues all over the world.

However, Cricket South Africa (CSA), who have gone through a radical transition following the departure of Mark Boucher as head coach and the introduction of separate coaching personnel for white and red-ball cricket, are open to a potential comeback.

CSA's Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe, said:

"We have always been open to talks with our freelance players and Rob is very much interested in resuming those conversations. There were conversations before the World Cup with the selection panel and the coach and they concluded (without a solution)."

The opening batter has represented South Africa in 50 T20Is since making his debut in 2012. He has scored 1528 runs at a strike rate of 134.38. His stock has risen with his performances in various T20 franchise leagues. He leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has never let his age come in the way.

Only time will tell whether fans get to see Du Plessis in the iconic green kit. On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why the former skipper should make an international comeback.

#1 He will increase competition for the opening spot

With Temba Bavuma seemingly not in the scheme of things anymore, there is potentially a slot at the top of the order. Quinton de Kock, being the first-choice wicketkeeper, will lock in a place, but there is bound to be competition for the remaining slot.

Reeza Hendricks has shown great promise but has not quite fulfilled his potential at the international level yet. Other options like Janneman Malan have also not been up to the mark, leaving a relatively clear path for Du Plessis to regain his old spot.

Even the presence of Du Plessis in the setup might drive up the performances of the other openers competing for the same spot. The opening combination has been an area of concern for the Proteas and a little competition among the pool of players in contention for the spot could resolve the dilemma.

#2 Realistic shot at T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa's campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is arguably one of those cases that cannot be decoded. The Proteas were cruising along in the tournament and were on course for the knockouts after defeating favorites India in the Super 12 stage.

However, a shock defeat to The Netherlands on the final day of the group stage dented their plans and they failed to finish in the top two.

Du Plessis' presence strengthens the squad as a whole as he is accustomed to winning silverware, bringing in that winning mentality. Apart from his skill as a batter and his experience, he also comes across as someone who has a cool head on their shoulders, something which the team needs, now that they have handled the transition period relatively well.

#3 He can assist new T20I captain Aiden Markram

CSA also introduced radical changes to the captaincy structure as well. Bavuma took over the Test side from Dean Elgar, while the in-form Aiden Markram has been appointed as the new T20I captain.

The former U-19 South Africa captain will require all the support he can muster as he takes the team through a testing phase. The presence of senior members such as David Miller and Aiden Markram will do him a world of good.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA



🫡 Aiden Markram appointed captain

🏏 JP Duminy announced as permanent white-ball batting coach



All the details bit.ly/41R6aXx



#SAvWI #BePartOfIt PROTEAS T20I SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT🫡 Aiden Markram appointed captain🏏 JP Duminy announced as permanent white-ball batting coachAll the details PROTEAS T20I SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨🫡 Aiden Markram appointed captain🏏 JP Duminy announced as permanent white-ball batting coachAll the details 🔗 bit.ly/41R6aXx#SAvWI #BePartOfIt https://t.co/j9k0dlq9jc

Du Plessis has significant leadership experience and has been an integral part of the Proteas setup in the past as well. His reintegration into the team should not be difficult, especially considering how the white-ball coaches in the country rate him.

Should Faf du Plessis be recalled into South Africa's T20I squad? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: DC vs UPW, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Poll : 0 votes