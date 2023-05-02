3 reasons why Hardik Pandya must bat lower down the order for GT in IPL 2023

Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans have looked good this season as well. Led well by captain Hardik Pandya, the side seems to have all bases covered and are among the favorites to make it to the playoffs for the second time in a row.

Now, there remain a few gaps – especially in the batting order at the top of the pack and some issues while closing the innings with the ball. And as the season rolls on, Hardik Pandya will have to look at ways to fix these plugs.

As was the case last season, Hardik wants to lead from the front. He strides out to bat at number three, takes up the new ball, and wants to be involved. However, he has not been at his best with the bat this season and could look at shifting down the order and being the finisher in the side.

Here's a look at three reasons why Hardik Pandya must bat in the lower order for Gujarat Titans:

#3 Add flexibility

Hardik Pandya can offer a lot of cushion to David Miller

As things stand, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia are the two batters who take charge from ball one. Now, if Hardik decides to slide down, he could be the right-hander between the two lefties. This will allow Gujarat to be more flexible with their batting and even promote Tewatia if the need be for quick runs.

David Miller will do well with the experience around him and along with Hardik, he could be even more dangerous as a finisher.

#2 Sai Sudarshan can be included

Sai Sudarshan deserves game time

One of the reasons why Sai Sudarshan is not in Gujarat playing XI is because Hardik Pandya wants to bat in the top three. The young man was in fine form and one of the finds this season before being benched. Sudarshan has scored 176 runs in five matches at an average of 44 and with a strike rate of 123.94.

With Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opening the innings, Sudarshan can offer the left-hand option in the top order which will be a good tactical inclusion. Hardik in the lower order will give the top order a lot of confidence to go out and be even more expressive.

#1 More impact as a finisher

Hardik Pandya found a lot of success as a finisher with Mumbai Indians

For some reason, Hardik has started playing the anchor role and has struggled to hit his stride. In seven matches this season, he has scored 154 runs at an average of 22 and with a strike rate of 119. These are not natural numbers for his talent and he has found it tough against the new ball.

His strike rate zooms to 182.51 in 28 innings at number six in the IPL while it is 135 at number five. These appear to be more natural positions for him where he can take down attacks.

He started his career as a ferocious hitter against the spinners, but in recent years, he is more content rotating the strike. A shift in batting position can give him the required freedom once again.

