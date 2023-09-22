Hasan Ali, the 29-year-old fast bowler, has been selected in the Pakistan squad for the ODI World Cup, replacing Naseem Shah. The selectors also included Usama Mir in their 15-member squad.

Hasan boasts an impressive record in One Day Internationals (ODIs), having appeared in 60 matches for Pakistan since his debut in 2017. During his ODI career, he picked up 91 wickets with an average of 30.36.

His most recent ODI appearance came during the home series against New Zealand in Karachi in January 2023. There were whispers that Pakistan would opt for Zaman Khan, but the selectors have given importance to Hasan Ali’s experience.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Hasan Ali's return to Pakistan's squad for 2023 World Cup is the wrong move:

#3 Lack of match practice

Hasan last played an ODI earlier this year

Hasan Ali last played an ODI series back in January 2023 against New Zealand. He has been out of the side since and hence, it is quite interesting to see him in the squad ahead of Zaman Khan who has been regularly part of several leagues around the world.

With Naseem out of the squad, Pakistan would have ideally wanted a bowler who could pick up wickets with the new ball and this is where Hasan has lacked teeth. He was dropped from the team owing to a lack of wickets, so, his selection is quite bewildering.

#2 Loss in ability to pick up wickets

Hasan struggled for control

In his last 20 ODIs, Hasan Ali has picked up just 19 wickets at an average of 63 and with an economy rate of 6.70. He has not done much else in leagues around the world and thus his selection is a lucky one in many ways.

With the new ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi is an attacking option and it will be interesting to see if Babar throws the ball to Hasan Ali or Haris Rauf from the other end. While he can be quite threatening on his day, Hasan can also be extremely wayward and this can be costly for Pakistan in the powerplay overs.

The pitches on offer in the World Cup might not assist the pacers too much and Hasan has generally struggled to get it right in flat conditions.

#1 Expensive in the death overs

Can be quite expensive in the death overs

Zaman Khan is a specialist in the death overs and he showed his worth in the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka. On the contrary, Hasan Ali tends to be quite expensive in the final few overs and this could cost Pakistan dear in the World Cup.

In contrast to Naseem Shah, who can generate movement both in the air and off the pitch, Ali has exhibited difficulties, particularly when conditions are less favorable. One of the reasons for his exclusion from the limited-overs squad was his challenges when dealing with an older ball, particularly during the final few overs when he cops heavy punishment.