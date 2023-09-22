Pakistan seamer Hassan Ali will return to national colours in the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India, beginning on October 5.

The right-arm seamer has been selected in the squad, thanks to Naseem Shah's shoulder injury sustained during the 2023 Asia Cup. Hence, it's worth looking at Ali's recent performances in ODIs.

The 29-year-old fell in the pecking order due to his inconsistent performances in the international arena across formats. Hence, the likes of Naseem, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been the first-choice seamers, especially in limited-overs cricket. Ali's last ODI was in June 2022 against the West Indies.

Hassan Ali's last five ODIs:

Date Opposition Venue Figures July 10th, 2021 England Lord's 5/51 July 13th, 2021 England Birmingham 1/69 March 29th, 2022 Australia Lahore 0/56 June 8th, 2022 West Indies Multan 0/68 June 12th, 2022 West Indies Multan 2/29

The Punjab-born bowler was also part of Pakistan's 2019 World Cup squad but only managed two wickets in four games at a dismal average of 128 apiece. The Men in Green were knocked out in the group stage with five wins in nine games and a no-result against Sri Lanka.

"We were forced to make one change" - Inzamam-ul-Haq on choosing Hassan Ali

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq addressed the selection of Hassan Ali during a press conference.

He said (as per Times of India) that they had to make a last-minute change but is glad to announce that everyone else is fit and firing.

"We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament.

"I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection."

The Men in Green had a dismal Asia Cup 2023 campaign, finishing last despite starting promisingly. They open their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.