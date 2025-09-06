3 reasons why India should consider Sanju Samson as a finisher in 2025 Asia Cup

Team India's 15-member squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup has created several welcome headaches in terms of picking the ideal XI. First on the list is talented wicketkeeper Sanju Samson's place in the side and batting position.The 30-year-old has opened the batting for India in their last three bilateral T20I series with incredible success. Samson scored three breathtaking centuries in a five-inning stretch at the position, forming a brilliant opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma.Yet, sub-30 scores in his last five T20Is innings, coupled with Shubman Gill's inclusion, have placed Samson's opening spot under massive threat for the Asia Cup.Recently, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar urged India to continue playing the Kerala batter in the XI, using him as the finisher.&quot;I think it's a very good headache to have for any selection committee that you have two capable batters and somebody like Sanju Samson who can maybe even bat at three and if needed come down at six as a finisher. If you take somebody like Sanju Samson in the core team, then you can't leave him out in the reserves,&quot; he said (via India Today).On that note, we look at three reasons why Team India should consider Sanju Samson as their finisher in the 2025 Asia Cup.#1 Samson's prowess against spin could be vital against the other Asia Cup contendersSelecting a playing XI often comes down to the opposition and the conditions a team is likely to encounter. In the case of the upcoming Asia Cup, conditions in the UAE are almost certain to be spin-friendly, and the participating teams should field three or more spinners in their lineups.It heightens the importance of having batters capable of maneuvering the field and pulling off sixes against spinners in the middle and lower-middle order. Considering that, Samson batting at No.5 or 6 should be a no-brainer, given his ability to take down tweakers at will.The right-hander boasts an impressive average of 48.90 and a strike rate of 150 against spinners in the last three IPL seasons. Samson's numbers against spin are similarly outstanding in T20Is since 2023, with an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of over 187 in 117 deliveries.Teams assuredly using spin even in the death overs cannot be ruled out in the UAE conditions. India will be best served by having Samson combat the same over their other finishing options in the final few overs of the innings.#2 Playing Samson as the finisher will help India field their best bowling attackKuldeep Yadav's inclusion could hinge on Sanju Samson's presence in the lower-middle order [Credit: Getty]Team India has been notorious for prioritizing batting depth over specialists across formats since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach. While the move has yielded much success in the past, a possible backfiring on any given day cannot be dismissed.India has four world-class bowling options in Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav in their Asia Cup squad. However, all four have proven very little with the bat, resulting in the management being forced to exclude one for an all-rounder.By including Sanju Samson in the lower-middle order, India will give themselves the cushion of a proper, well-rounded batter, capable of playing across situations. While the likes of Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and Jitesh Sharma are role-specific batters for the most part, Samson can bat in multiple gears and for long periods.His coming in at No. 5 or 6 could help India feel comfortable in playing their four best bowlers without worrying about batting at No. 8.#3 Overall experience and recent numbers in the death oversUnlike other bilateral T20I series, the Asia Cup will witness several one-and-done matches, where experience and composure at the waning stages of an innings could be massive. While Jitesh Sharma is coming off an excellent title-winning IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he has only played nine T20Is for India.Meanwhile, Samson has featured in 42 T20Is, making him clearly the more experienced of the glovemen. Furthermore, the Kerala batter has been at his destructive best in the final five overs of the innings in the IPL and T20Is since 2023.In this period, Samson has scored 203 runs in 110 deliveries, while averaging 40.50 at a strike rate of over 184, between overs 16 and 20. Furthermore, he has been in scintillating form in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL), averaging 73.60 at a strike rate of 186.80 in six matches.Samson's ability to access both sides of the ground and smash boundaries at will off pacers and spinners makes him an enticing option as India's finisher for the Asia Cup.