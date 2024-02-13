3 reasons why India should not drop KS Bharat for 3rd Test vs England

Team India have faced consistent conundrums on the wicketkeeping front ever since Rishabh Pant's unfortunate injury. The crisis has only gotten worse with KS Bharat not chipping in quite well with the bat, while Ishan Kishan is currently not in the scheme of things.

The only other option that India have in place is in the form of the uncapped Dhruv jurel. Reports have been claiming that the team management have run out of patience with KS Bharat, and are considering introducing Jurel into the side for the upcoming third Test in Rajkot, beginning on February 15.

"Bharat's batting has been well below-par, while his 'keeping hasn't been great either. He isn't making use of his chances. Jurel, on the other hand, is talented, has a good attitude and has a bright future. He has done well for Uttar Pradesh, India A and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Don't be surprised if Jurel makes his Test debut at Rajkot," a source told TOI.

KS Bharat is on thin ice, but with already so many changes imminent for the Indian team courtesy of injuries, one wonders if it is wise to introduce yet another unknown factor into the side for what is surely a must-win clash.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why India should not drop KS Bharat for 3rd Test vs England.

#1 His glovework remains immaculate

In terms of his primary role within the team, which is to keep wickets, KS Bharat has been near-flawless so far. It is no mean feat to don the gloves in the tricky subcontinent conditions, but Bharat has looked at ease in his role and has also been solid in terms of his input to the DRS calls.

The question is does he make up for his lack of runs with his services behind the stumps, and there is certainly an argument that can be made for it.

His competitor, Dhruv Jurel, has only been keeping wickets in red-ball cricket for the last two years, which includes 15 first-class matches. Although he has experience keeping on subcontinent pitches, his experience is unmatched when compared to Bharat, who is a veteran on the domestic circuit, and has 96 first-class matches to his name.

#2 England are also following the same formula

England wicketkeeper, Ben Foakes, has scored 12 runs fewer than KS Bharat in the series, but he remains the undisputed gloveman. Even England have an appealing prospect in the form of Jonny Bairstow, they have stuck with their 'specialist' keeper.

Although there is a difference between England and the Indian batting unit, in terms of current form and experience, there is enough arsenal in the hosts' armor for them to play the better keeper instead of the better batter among Bharat and Jurel.

Yes, India's batting order has taken a hit, but the new faces are playing in familiar conditions and are expected to at least match England's batting unit despite their inexperience. Furthermore, there is enough depth in the Indian batting order, with both Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel quite capable with the bat.

If Ravindra Jadeja returns to the lineup, it not only strengthens the batting and bowling of the Indian side, but it also makes KS Bharat's case stronger. If he goes onto feature in the third Test, there is no doubt there will be a keen set of eyes locked in on his performance, and yet another failure with the bat might lead to his exit.

#3 Rajkot is an ideal avenue to be back among the runs

The pitches for the two Tests have not exactly been rank turners, but they have not been batting paradises either. While it is unknown what the surface for the third Test will offer, but historically, Rajkot has sported one of the best batting tracks in India.

If the trend follows, it will prove to benefit a lot of Indian batters, including Bharat, who are looking for runs. Such conditions might probably favor England more, but the conditions are not entirely under the control of the teams, and only time can provide that answer.

Bharat was not that far off in Hyderabad during the first Test as he played two decent knocks, one of which turned out to be one of his highest scores in international cricket. A bit more proactive style of batting might benefit him as well as the team's cause, and a good batting track is the perfect avenue to implement such style of play.

Will KS Bharat retain his place in the Indian team for the third Test against England? Let us know what you think.

