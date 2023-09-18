3 reasons why India should not drop Shreyas Iyer if he's fit for 2023 World Cup

With India winning Asia Cup 2023, things might be looking great for the side in the lead-up to the World Cup. But structurally, Shreyas Iyer is one of the most important pieces of the jigsaw and his potential absence could hamper India big time.

Asia Cup was supposed to be the perfect platform for Iyer to get some valuable game-time. But after an encouraging cameo against Pakistan, he was ruled out for subsequent matches due to a back spasm. And his potential replacements, both Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, ended up impressing big time.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir recently questioned the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for clearing Shreyas Iyer and expressed doubts over his selection for the ODI World Cup.

While in conversation with Star Sports, he said:

“It is a concern. You were out for such a lengthy time, and then you return for the Asia Cup, play one match, and then again become unfit. I don’t think after this team management will pick him up for such a big tournament.”

Contrary to Gambhir's opinion, in this article, we will discuss why, if fit, Shreyas Iyer should be one of the first names in the Indian World Cup squad.

3 reasons why India should not drop Shreyas Iyer if he's fit for the 2023 World Cup:

#3 No. 4 treasure hunt settled at Iyer

After ICC Champions Trophy 2017, no Indian batter was able to nail the No. 4 batting slot.

The team tried multiple batters but it was only Shreyas Iyer who made the position his own, averaging 46.4 with a strike-rate of 94.9 since the 2019 World Cup.

In his absence, the management could again be forced into trying different options.

#2 Middle-over dominance

In modern-day cricket, dominance in the middle overs gives you an edge over your opponents. And for India, Shreyas Iyer, along with KL Rahul, are among the best batters to dominate this phase of the game.

Iyer averages 51.2 between 21 and 40 overs with an outstanding strike-rate of 101.8, which tells you how much his presence matters for India in the World Cup 2023.

#1 Iyer can accelerate against spin

Unlike in the late 1990s or early 2000s, white-ball batters of today try to read spinners from the pitch rather than from their hands. This makes a spinner's role even more important, especially in the middle overs, where they can set the game for their side.

Thus batters who can take them on and unsettle them from their lengths become even more crucial to have in a batting line-up. Shreyas Iyer is one such batter.

With the likes of Virat Kohli currently struggling against spin, batting alongside Iyer will help them navigate the period. Moreover, Iyer's great numbers against spinners (average 56.7, SR 102.8) validate his prowess against them.