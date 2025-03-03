3 reasons why India are favorites to win the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia

Team India is set to face rivals Australia in the first semi-final of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, as the tournament gears up to have a champion after eight years. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Ad

The last time India faced Australia in an ODI was in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup on November 19, 2023. Having remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, the Men in Blue faced their only defeat in the summit clash, thereby finishing as the tournament’s runners-up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The two sides are set to face each other again in yet another high-octane encounter, and it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top to make it to the final. Both teams are equally capable, but Team India will have a slight edge over the Aussies, here’s why:

#3 Momentum on India’s side

Having won three matches in a row, Team India have momentum on their side. The Men in Blue remained undefeated in the group stage, thereby finishing on top of Group A's points table.

Ad

Australia, meanwhile, could play only one full game in their group stage fixtures, as their last two matches against Afghanistan and South Africa saw no result. The Afghanistan vs Australia encounter saw the former put up 273 runs in 50 overs, but Australia’s innings was halted after 12.5 overs due to rain.

While Australia played their set of games in host nation Pakistan, India faced all their opposition at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE and did not travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Ad

With no rain predictions on either day of India's matches, Rohit Sharma and Co. played all three games, while Australia struggled to get proper game time.

#2 Venue advantage

The venue will be new for Australia, while India have settled really well and understood the pitches at the Dubai International Stadium. Australia, part of Group B, were to play all their matches in Pakistan, while India, part of Group A, played their matches in Dubai.

Ad

Hence, India will have an upper hand as they head into this encounter having won three consecutive games at this venue. They will know what strategies to apply before and during the game when they face Australia.

Expand Tweet

Ad

India have had more game time in Dubai as compared to Australia, who have only practiced for a couple of days ahead of the game.

#1 Better bowling unit

Even with Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, India’s bowling unit looks well-balanced. Australia are no bad, but they don’t have any of their frontline bowlers. Before the tournament, regular skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out.

Ad

India played the first two games against Bangladesh and Pakistan with the same set of players, with the bowlers putting up a memorable show. They brought in Varun Chakravarthy for their clash against New Zealand, and that move worked as the spinner spun a web to pick a fifer, thereby helping India defend their 249-run total.

Expand Tweet

Australia’s bowlers haven’t got as much game time and bowled fully only against England and Afghanistan, with their game against South Africa being washed out without a ball being bowled. It’ll also be a challenge for them when they switch from the conditions in Pakistan to the ones offered in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback