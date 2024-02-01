3 reasons why India should field just 4 bowlers in the 2nd Test vs England

England have already announced their playing XI for the second Test against India, which will commence on Friday, February 2. They have made two changes, with James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir replacing Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

India, meanwhile, will be pondering over the ideal composition of their side. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the second Test, giving rise to plenty of questions in both departments.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah are guaranteed to feature in Visakhapatnam, but there are questions hovering over the remainder of the bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj didn't get much assistance in Hyderabad, and fielding him in the second Test might not be the best idea.

An option that is open to the home side is going in with just four bowlers and beefing up the batting department, which failed to deliver on a turning track in the series opener. And that might be their best bet at pulling level in the five-match rubber.

On that note, here are three reasons why India should go in with just four bowlers in the second Test against England.

#3 England don't bat many overs, and five bowlers can be a luxury

England aren't too keen on batting out time these days.

Throughout England's Bazball run, they have rarely placed an emphasis on batting out time. The side score at an unprecedented rate and take more risks, meaning that their batting innings don't last as long as they used to.

In the first Test, England's first innings lasted less than 65 overs. And while Ollie Pope's marathon effort extended the second essay to an impressive 102.1 overs, it could've been over much earlier on another day.

Given how relatively short England's batting innings have become, workload isn't a pressing concern. India can afford to field four bowlers, and if three of them are spinners, they'll have more than enough cover for the duration of their bowling innings.

If the hosts go in with five bowlers, they might ending up wasting a spot that can be used elsewhere. For example, Siraj bowled just 11 overs across the two innings of the first Test. They can't afford the same in Vizag.

#2 The pitch in Vizag is expected to be a turner

Ollie Pope took the game away from India in Hyderabad.

If the pitch in Vizag is a turner, and it is very much expected to be one, India's need to play five bowlers will reduce even further.

Both Ashwin and Axar are capable of bowling long spells, and the hosts are likely to pick Kuldeep Yadav as a third spinner to supplement the frontline duo. Apart from the three tweakers, Bumrah can be used in short bursts whenever needed.

There are rumors floating around that India could look to prepare a rank turner for the second Test. In that event, the hosts will have more than enough resources to challenge the English batters even if they go in with just four bowlers.

#1 India will be able to field both Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar is now a capped India player.

With Rahul and Jadeja out injured, as well as Virat Kohli being absent, India's middle-order wears a painfully thin look. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer haven't been in the best of form, and Rohit Sharma and Co. might struggle to compete in the batting department.

One way in which India can offset the effect of the same is by fielding an additional batter. Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar are yet to make their respective Test debuts, but the duo have been in sizzling form for India A lately and seem all set to make the step up to the international level.

If India play only four bowers, they will be able to pick both Patidar and Sarfaraz to boost their batting, which came undone in Hyderabad.

