3 reasons why India leaving out Shikhar Dhawan for Asian Games was the right call 

Shikhar Dhawan has been among the most accomplished Indian batters over the last decade, especially in white-ball cricket. However, the out-of-favur left-hander was dealt a blow when Team India chose to snub him from a predominantly second-string side to feature in the 2023 Asian games, which will run in parallel with the start of the ODI World Cup.

The T20 tournament will be played in Hangzhou, China, from September 28 to October 8. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian squad for the Asian games also boasts of other upcoming batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh, among others.

Dhawan recently voiced his displeasure and shock at being left out of the Indian squad for the Asian games. However, he humbly accepted that the team management might have a different thought process.

While the southpaw may still play T20 cricket for Team India at a later stage, there is a sense of inevitability about the team possibly moving on from Dhawan in the shortest format.

However, with all things considered, here are three reasons why Team India leaving out Shikhar Dhawan for Asian Games was the right call.

#1 Futuristic selection - Shikhar Dhawan will be a misfit

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh could form the core of the Indian T20I side.

Team India have struggled in T20Is by playing a more outdated and methodical style of cricket, leading to their exits in the previous two World Cups. They have since made a conscious effort to try and play a more free-flowing brand of cricket building up to the World Cup next year in the Caribbean.

Even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not partaken in T20Is since the last World Cup semi-final defeat in Australia, indicating the team management's decision to build a young team for the future. With that plan of action in mind, the selectors have gone with a group of youngsters who will likely be part of the future of Indian cricket in the shorter format.

The selection of Shikhar Dhawan will not only fit into their scheme of things but stick out like a sore thumb. At age 37, the southpaw is likely coming towards the fag end of his career, and in a format like T20 where fielding and running between the wickets is paramount, Dhawan might be found short of a gallop.

#2 No recent international cricket and a plethora of other openers being ahead of Dhawan in the pecking order

Shikhar Dhawan last played a T20 for India against Sri Lanka in 2021.

One of the parameters for national selection is the recent form of a cricketer. From that perspective, Shikhar Dhawan makes it almost impossible to warrant a spot even in the second-string Indian T20 side.

The 37-year-old last played a T20 game for India over two years back in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. Dhawan hasn't played for the Men in Blue in any format this year, with his last game being against Bangladesh at the end of last year.

Although Dhawan has been impressive in the IPL over the last four seasons, several openers have overtaken the veteran left-hander for the opening slot in the national side.

It also doesn't help much that Dhawan has never played anywhere except the opening position in his international career. Even if Rohit Sharma is on his way out in the T20 format, the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul will be the primary options for the position.

The other options ahead of Dhawan include Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who have each performed tremendously in the IPL and have age on their side.

All of these factors add up and make the call to leave out the champion opener a justifiable one.

#3 Mediocre overall T20I record

Dhawan has been mediocre in T20Is for India throughout his career.

Finally, even if age is just a number, Shikhar Dhawan's overall numbers for India in T20s do not warrant a recall to the side.

The 37-year-old averages only 27.92 at a moderate 126.36 strike rate in 68 T20I matches. Despite batting in a highly favorable opening position, Dhawan has scored just 11 fifties and no centuries.

Further adding to his woes is his torrid run when last seen playing T20 cricket for India. Shikhar Dhawan averaged a mere 25.10 at a below-par strike rate of 113 in 22 matches from 2019 to 2021, with only two 50+ scores.

Hence, selecting a batter at an advanced age and stage in his career with no recent international matches and a mediocre overall record in the format wouldn't do justice to the direction Team India is headed towards.