Ajinkya Rahane's future in Test cricket seemed bleak when he was dropped from the Indian squad after a disappointing outing in the South Africa tour in early 2022.

Rahane had to grind hard in domestic cricket for a while and had a few impressive innings. However, those performances were not enough to earn him a call-up to the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

The 35-year-old then stunned everyone with his performances in IPL 2023, scoring 326 runs from 11 innings at an astounding strike rate of 172.49. Subsequently, he was named in the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval.

While the rest of the Indian batsmen struggled against the Australian bowlers, Rahane emerged as the top run scorer for India, scoring 135 runs in the two innings.

India are now set to start the 2023-25 WTC cycle with a two-Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean. Rahane has been named as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the series.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why the Indian vice-captain must bat at number three in the series against the West Indies.

#1. Need an experienced batsman at number three

Cheteshwar Pujara, a veteran of 103 Tests, has been India's number three for almost a decade. However, he lost his place in the squad for the Caribbean tour following a meek showing in the WTC final. Team India will need a like-for-like replacement at number three and Ajinkya Rahane perfectly fits the bill.

Rahane has played 83 Test matches for India, scoring over 5,000 runs and twelve centuries in the format.

He will look to grab the opportunity of batting at number three with both hands and make his experience count at a vital batting position.

Pitches in the Caribbean for the Test series could provide some assistance for the pacers initially and could trouble young batsmen who haven't played much in the format.

#2. Primarily a top-order batsman

Ajinkya Rahane is primarily a top-order batsman. Out of 87 ODI innings he has featured in, Rahane has opened the batting on 54 occasions. As far as T20Is are concerned, he has opened the batting in 17 out of the 20 matches he has played.

He has tasted success as a top order batsman in the IPL as well. In the recently-concluded Ranji trophy, Rahane batted at number four and tasted success.

As far as the Indian Test team is concerned, Virat Kohli is an automatic choice when it comes to batting at number four in Test cricket. In all likelihood, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the batting and the number three position is up for grabs.

Rahane would love to bat at number three in Test cricket considering the fact that he has batted in the top order in all formats in the past. As far as Test cricket is concerned, he has batted at number three on only five occasions and has a century against Sri Lanka batting at the position. If Rahane gets to bat at number three, he will look to make his experience count and make the number three position his own in Test cricket for the next cycle of the WTC.

#3. Current form and good track record in the West Indies

Ajinkya Rahane has been in good batting form in the past few months

Ajinkya Rahane is one of the few Indian batsmen who has been in good form with the bat in the past few months. He was the top scorer for India in the WTC final and also had an impressive IPL season. He would want the form to continue in the West Indies.

Rahane has an impressive Test record in the West Indies. In eight innings, he has scored 514 runs at an average of almost 103, scoring two centuries and three half-centuries.

With form and the past record in the West Indies on his side, Rahane will look to make the number three batting position in the Indian Test team his own.

