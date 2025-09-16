3 reasons why India must consider Rajat Patidar for IND vs WI 2025 Tests in October

Discarded Team India batter Rajat Patidar has enjoyed an incredible 2025 season across formats in domestic cricket. The 32-year-old led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title in his first season as captain, much to the delight of the Bengaluru fans.More recently, Patidar added to his trophy cabinet as skipper by leading the Central Zone to the 2025/26 Duleep Trophy title. Apart from showcasing his captaincy skills, the right-hander also led from the front with the bat throughout the competition.Patidar finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 382 runs at an average of 76.40 and a strike rate of over 96 in three games. Furthermore, the Madhya Pradesh-born batter displayed his big-match qualities by producing masterful centuries in the quarterfinal against the North East Zone and the final against the South Zone, guiding the Central Zone to the title.Patidar's heroics have many calling for his return to the Indian Test side for the two-match home series against the West Indies, starting October 2.On that note, let us look at three key reasons why Rajat Patidar warrants consideration for the Test series against the West Indies.#1 Team India has a couple of holes in the batting orderTeam India are coming off an excellent Test series in England, earning a 2-2 draw in the five-match affair. It was their first Test assignment after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.The series all but sealed five of the seven spots in the batting order for the near future, with Yashasvi Jaiswal opening with KL Rahul, followed by skipper Shubman Gill at No. 4, Rishabh Pant at No. 5, and Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7.Yet, the England series also exposed the holes in the Indian batting order at Nos. 3 and 6. The Asian side tried first-timer Sai Sudharsan and the comeback man, Karun Nair, predominantly at the two positions in the five-Test series against England. While the duo impressed in spurts, they finished with averages of 23.33 and 25.62, respectively.Although the management will likely stick with the younger Sai Sudharsan for the West Indies series, Nair's place in the squad seems iffy at best. Team India could look at the recent Duleep Trophy for his replacement in the batting order, in which case, Rajat Patidar would undeniably be the first name that comes to mind.Considering the West Indies Tests will be played on home pitches similar to the ones Patidar has feasted on in the Duleep Trophy and the prior Ranji Trophy, his selection should fit the bill perfectly.#2 Red-hot form and a raw deal first-upIt is hard to overlook Rajat Patidar's red-ball form over the past year in the domestic arena when it comes to Indian Test team selection, especially in their transition phase. Apart from his recent heroics in the Duleep Trophy, the 32-year-old also delivered with the bat in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy.Patidar finished with 529 runs at an average of 48.09 and a strike rate of 77 in seven matches. If his recent form warrants selection, the raw deal he received in his first opportunity with the Indian team only enhances that sentiment.Patidar debuted for India in the red-ball format in the home series against England at the start of last year. The right-hander surprisingly disappointed, scoring only 63 runs in six innings at an average of under 11.Yet, it felt a tad premature for Patidar to have been dropped from the Test side after only three poor outings. One might be surprised if they go back in time and find out the number of legendary Indian batters who endured a poor start to their careers before eventually breaking through and making it big.Thus, Patidar deserved a longer rope once he got picked in the Indian Test side in the first place. However, given the possibly rushed decision to discard him from the fray, Team India could perform a 'make-up call' by providing the Madhya Pradesh batter with a second opportunity to come good.#3 Patidar's up-tempo batting style and prowess against spin ideal for India's WTC 2025-27 cycleTeam India endured a disappointing 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, missing the final for the first time in tournament history. Given the solid start they have made to the 2025-27 WTC cycle with the 2-2 draw in England, the next few series could make or break India's chances of finishing in the top two. India will play four of their final five Test series in this WTC cycle in the Asian subcontinent, where batting against spin could hold the key to success. Shubman Gill's side plays back-to-back home series against the West Indies and South Africa to round off the 2025 season. A two-Test series in Sri Lanka next year follows the above home fixtures, before the WTC cycle culminates with a five-Test series at home against Australia at the start of 2027. A two-Test series in New Zealand will be India's lone series outside the subcontinent for the rest of the 2025-27 WTC cycle. Rajat Patidar's attacking batting and prowess against spin on spin-friendly pitches should be tailor-made to make a massive impact in all but one of the series in this WTC cycle. With results being a prerogative following the inception of the WTC, Patidar could help India win most of their games in the four series set to be played in the Asian subcontinent.