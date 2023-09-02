3 reasons why India must continue to play Ishan Kishan once KL Rahul is fit

In a highly anticipated clash between the two arch-rivals, Team India got off to a terrible start and were reduced to 66/4 by Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday.

Having won the toss, the Men in Blue decided to bat first but failed to take an early advantage. It was Shaheen Afridi who did the bulk of the damage as he got rid of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply.

While Rohit was castled by an absolute peach, Kohli chopped one back to his stumps. Haris Rauf then joined the party as he dismissed comeback man Shreyas Iyer and opener Shubman Gill.

It was at this point that the duo of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya resurrected the innings, adding 138 runs for the fifth wicket.

Kishan went on to score 82 off 81 balls, while Pandya played a vital innings of 87. Fans and pundits showered praise on the duo as their contributions have lifted India to a total of 266, setting up an exciting second innings.

Ishan Kishan, in particular, has earned rich praise for his sublime knock. It is worth noting that, Kishan was not even the first choice for the position until KL Rahul was ruled out of the opening two games of the tournament. Now, people are suggesting that India must continue to back the southpaw even when the experienced Rahul is deemed match-fit.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why India must persist with Ishan Kishan even when KL Rahul is fit.

#1 Ishan Kishan's ability to absorb pressure

A game between India and Pakistan is arguably the most intense, high-pressure clash. Courtesy of his knock today, the young Ishan Kishan displayed his ability to absorb pressure in clutch moments instead of panicking. He came in to bat when India were in trouble at 48/3 but played a composed innings to help the team recover and post a competitive total.

KL Rahul, on the contrary, has fumbled under pressure on more than one occasion. He played in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup and some other high-profile games against some quality sides, including Pakistan without finding much success.

Given Kishan's performance and Rahul's history of struggling under pressure, it would be a mistake to drop Kishan for Rahul. Kishan has shown that he can handle the pressure of an India vs Pakistan match, and he deserves to be given a chance to build on today's knock.

#2 Added advantage of being a left-handed batter

Ishan Kishan comes in with the added advantage of being a left-hander, something that India desperately need. India's top 4 of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer are all right-handed and if the Men in Blue decide to play KL Rahul, the entire top 6 will be right-handed with Hardik Pandya slotting in at No 6.

As such, it becomes extremely simple for teams to plan against India as bowlers do not have to adjust their lines and lengths. Kishan's left-handed batting disrupts this pattern and forces bowlers to change their plans. This gives India a strategic advantage, as it makes it more difficult for the opposition to bowl.

#3 Recent form

Ishan Kishan has been in some good form and touch in recent times, having scored 268 runs in his last four ODIs with a half-century in each of those games. He scored three consecutive fifties against the West Indies in the recently concluded series and today notched up a sensational 82 against Pakistan.

All four innings have come at a strike rate of 100 or more, which is an exceptional feat. There's also the fact that three of those knocks have come as an opener while one has come whilst batting in the middle order.

He has also shown that he can be effective in the middle order, as evidenced by his innings today. This versatility makes him a valuable asset to the Indian team and hence, must not be dropped.

