3 reasons why India must not experiment too much with the lineups

Team India have been juggling their lineups a lot recently, which could have adverse effects in the long run. There has been criticism thrown towards senior players as well, for taking excessive breaks from action as well.

Multiple captains have been used across formats recently, which is another practice that could send the team in disarray. It is important for the Indian team management to zero in on a group of 15 players for each format and use them as much as possible.

Here are three reasons why India must not experiment too much with their lineups.

#3 T20 World Cup approaching fast & India need a settled unit

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, it is important that there is stability in the team. This could only come if there are not many experiments being done across departments with batting orders being shuffled on a regular basis.

Bowlers, too, need to be given a sustained run in the team if they are in the scheme of things for the upcoming World Cup. There have been multiple examples in the past of how excessive experiments before a big tournament could affect the team negatively.

The team management needs to identify players for each role and do that quickly before it is too late.

#2 Players need sense of purpose in the squad

Every player needs a sense of purpose in the squad, especially in a World Cup year. They need to be clear about their role and what they need to focus on in the lead up to the World Cup.

A definite role will help the player prepare in a certain way and not try to focus on too many things. It’s the job of the Indian think-tank to make sure every player is made aware of his role in the team.

#1 Gives fringe players clarity of role

15 players will be named in the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, but not everyone will be given an opportunity in every single match.

While it is understandable that decisions on some players will be made at the end, the team needs to identify a bunch of young stars who have an outside chance of making the squad.

Players should be made aware that they can be in the scheme of things, and of their possible role if selected, so that they can focus on the important things and not worry too much about their position in the squad.

The clarity of roles is much-needed, which doesn’t come if there is a lot of shuffling in the lineups.

