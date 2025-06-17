3 reasons why India must give Arshdeep Singh a debut in 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is on the cusp of featuring in Test cricket as well, following his massive impact with the white-ball in recent years. The in-form pacer had to wait for a while for a maiden Test team call-up, but has a massive opportunity to cement his place in the long run by performing well in the upcoming England tour.

Ad

The new-look Team India head into the series opener in Headingley, Leeds with a lot of inexperience and uncertainty, especially regarding their batting. One of the areas where India need not fret is their pace bowling unit. Led by the proven pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the team also have the option of Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna to assist the duo.

The left-arm pacer will have his eye on the third seamer slot for the series opener, where a full-strength bowling unit is expected, before eventually workload management comes into the picture.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why India must give Arshdeep Singh a debut in the 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test.

#1 Valuable county cricket experience

Arshdeep Singh was among the players who jumped at the opportunity of playing county cricket right after the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), since the focus was largely on the longer formats as far as international cricket was concerned. The stint with Kent undeniably improved his red-ball credentials, transforming him from a raw prospect to someone who can be a long-term prospect.

Ad

Arshdeep had to wait for a while despite his improvement in red-ball cricket. The pace bowling battery did not have a vacancy, with the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna also waiting on the sidelines. The left-arm pacer narrowly missed out on selection for the Australia tour, but his skillset and county experience made him a must-have for the series against England.

Arshdeep Singh played five matches in the County Championship, where he picked up 13 wickets at an average of 41.76. While those may not be the best of numbers, the experience he attained while playing there, and the manner with which he has been able to incorporate those learnings to be a better red-ball bowler, earns him the right to be considered for a spot in the playing XI.

Ad

#2 Can pitch it up for swing and hit the deck hard as well

Arshdeep Singh's biggest rival in terms of selection is arguably Prasidh Krishna, since the experienced duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj select themselves.

Prasidh Krishna, having recently won the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Purple Cap, has form on his side. He also has experience playing in overseas conditions, with recent appearances in South Africa and Australia. However, in terms of profile according to conditions, the tall pacer is much suited to venues that sport pace and bounce.

Ad

In England, where swing is predominant, requiring bowlers to pitch the ball up at times for movement, Arshdeep Singh seems a much balanced option. He is undoubtedly the better exponent of swing bowling when compared to Prasidh, and also has a tall frame, should the need to hit the deck hard arise.

Given that the Duke's ball swings for a prolonged period of time, Arshdeep Singh won't be overly reliant on the brand-new ball. It is highly likely that the senior bowlers will operate the red cherry at the start, but the left-arm seamer can be just as impactful while coming on as the first change.

Ad

His prowess also ensures that there is not a massive drop-off from the primary bowlers, an issue South Africa faced at times during the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final held in England.

#3 Arshdeep Singh gives the bowling attack variety

Team India have been vocal about their desire for a left-arm pacer in their red-ball side. Now with Mohammed Shami apparently phased out of the side, and Jasprit Bumrah's workload concerns, it gives the management an opportunity to expand their pace bowling pool, giving them room to include a left-arm seamer as well.

Ad

Arshdeep Singh was one of the left-arm pacers that Team India had cast their eye on, along with Yash Dayal and Khaleel Ahmed. Having won the race to feature in the squad, his left-arm angle is a lucrative prospect to complement the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Team India have profited from having a left-arm pacer in their side in England, most notably during the victorious series in 2007, where Zaheer Khan emerged as the leading wicket-taker, with 18 scalps to his name. England batters could be unsettled by Arshdeep's angle, and his ability to swing the ball both ways, which India could profit from.

Ad

Visiting left-arm seamers in England, although in the minority, managed to make their presence felt in the previous WTC cycle. Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando and Australia's Mitchell Starc made life difficult for England batters at times. The latter ended up as the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 Ashes series as well.

Left-arm seamer Sam Curran also made a massive impact in the 4-1 series win in 2018 against India, where he picked up 11 wickets at an average of 23.55. England have also been on the search for a frontline left-arm pacer amid their transition after James Anderson and Stuart Broad's retirements. They fast-tracked Josh Hull, handing him a debut in the home series against Sri Lanka, where he bagged three wickets in his very first innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news